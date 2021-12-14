CAMEROUN :: Politics and the Fecafoot Election :: CAMEROON

As an institute and organization of human rights, we confront issues that, first, appear, as “non-political” but, in fact, demonstrate that what people consider to be non-political is in fact very political such as the election of the president of the Fecafoot.

For those who did not know, watching football is a political activity. Supporting a team or a player is a political activity as well. It shows that politics is not simply about institutions and political behaviors such as voting, campaigning and donating money to political parties.

Politics is also about values and in this case, the values of egalitarian politics, social justice and freedom that we defend. It is also about the conflict between holding fast to our beliefs about what we think is just and appropriate for society, and giving our political opponents the respect, they deserve even if we disagree with their beliefs about justice.

The trap of one-dimensional politics

The danger here is to fall into the trap of one -dimensional politics which is thinking one-dimensionally and believing that our opposition does so as well. We recognize that this is tricky, especially in our polarized political world, but it is the very polarization that we need to pay attention to, since there are two kinds of polarization, external and internal. We have become used to the external polarization within democracy, which does not solve the problem, but it has become regularized to cast our political opponents as an “enemy” who does not, in fact, support justice and equality—on whichever side of the aisle one sits. This is the warped perspective that is applied by many to those with whom they politically disagree.

Hence, we paid attention to the growing anti-democratic, hierarchical shifts that have transpired within political groups and the need for internal reflection, especially among those who are on the “same side,” so that the political dynamics among like-minded citizens don’t devolve into opinion policing and echo chambers.

Part of the concern here is the inclination within these political groupings towards homogeneity and conformity. This is belief polarization—and it pushes in undemocratic directions. in a somewhat contrarian approach, the solution to democracy’s problems is not, in fact, more democracy, as has often been suggested. The solution may be to move away from the political fray for a time, to reflect on ideas and issues on one’s own, and to then re-enter the political community. This is a lively and frustrating thesis, and the conversation reflects these overlapping tensions and considerations about democracy, deliberation, and political engagement.

Olivier Tchouaffe, PhD, Fellow of The Committee For The Release of Political Prisoners Institute T– ICL2P

