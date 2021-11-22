Bonaberi complexe
Three traffickers in Bafang with a baby drill
Three people have been arrested for drill trafficking in Bafang. They were arrested during an operation carried out by wildlife officials of the Upper-Nkam Divisional Delegation of Forestry and Wildlife, in collaboration with the Gendarmerie. The operation was technically assisted by LAGA, a wildlife law enforcement organization.

The three were arrested during their attempt to sell the juvenile drill. Following their arrest, reports reveal that one of themgot the drill from Ndondjock, in the Littoral Regionand travelled with the animal to Bafang for it to be sold. He hid the young animal in a bag and travelled with it.

The three suspects were immediately taken to the gendarmerie brigade for custody while therescued baby drill was taken to the Limbe wildlife center, where she will be provided care and far away from danger.

The drill is a short-tailed monkeywith similar appearance to a mandrill but lacks the bright blue, red colours on the face. Mature males have a pink lower lip and white chin on a dark grey to black face with raised grooves on the nose while, the female drills lack pink chin.

Drills are classified endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red list. This implies they are under threat of extinction and therefore totally protected. Any possession or commercialization of drill isthus prohibited by the 1994 wildlife law of the country.

Although they are protected, poaching and deforestation as well as trafficking still continue to be major threats to the species. They are found only in three countries: Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria.

