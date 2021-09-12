hekok
Kribi : A city council worker to appear in court for mandrill trafficking
A city council worker shall be standing trail at the Court of First Instance of Kribi on the 13th of September to answer to charges of mandrill trafficking.

He was arrested on the 7thof July 2021 at his home by wildlife officials of the Ocean Divisional Delegation of Forestry and Wildlife, in collaboration with the Gendarmerie Company as he attempted to sell a live mandrill.

This is the 2nd time the case will be heard in court after the second hearing was adjourned to September 13th for the suspect to fully prepare his defense. The arrest was carried out with the technical assistance of LAGA a wildlife law enforcement organization that is equally assisting in the legal procedure of the case.

The mandrill is totally protected and any illegal possession or trade in the species is punishable by the 1994 wildlife law of the country.

Mandrills are the largest of all monkeys. They are extremely colourful and easily identifiable by the blue and red skin on their faces as well as their brightly hued rumps. They live only in the rain forest of equatorial Africa, they are shy and reclusive primates.

The animal is listed vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) endangered species list. Conservationists have associated their vulnerability to habitat loss and poaching that have put these beautiful animals in peril.

La politique de l’équilibre régional ne garantit pas l’inclusion nationale

Casino en bitcoin : tout ce qu’il faut savoir sur le bonus sans dépôt

L'offensive du DR. Raphaël Nitcheu contre un réseau spécialisé dans la contrefaçon du Drepanovax

Cortex-Deconfinement: Symphorien TENNE, L'urgence d'une révolution de l'esprit

NECROLOGIE: LE PRESIDENT PAUL BIYA SALUE LA MEMOIRE D'AMOBE MEVEGUE

L'actualité en vidéo