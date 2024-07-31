CÔTE D'IVOIRE :: AFAC 2024 training workshop : Historian and arts critic Joseph Owona Ntsama brings his expertise. :: COTE D'IVOIRE

It is within the framework of a Training workshop for Cultural Actors of Côte d'Ivoire which is being held on August 14 from 8 a.m. at CNAC Café- Théatre Treichville and live on Facebook AFAC that this expert from Cameroon will educate the participants on the theme of this session 4, program 2 entitled:

THE SAFEGUARDING OF HERITAGE AND THE PRESERVATION OF SOCIAL PEACE”. This theme, both vast and crucial, links our past to our present and directs our future towards lasting harmony. It is with this in mind that the Collective of Cultural Actors- CAC with the support of the French Embassy in Côte d'Ivoire have kindly allowed artists and cultural actors to benefit from this training session of program 2 of the Ateliers de Training for Cultural Actors (AFAC2).

To benefit from the expertise of this historian and arts critic, register via this link:

https://forms.gle/WfTvqXeuZGTHqQP67

NB: Deadline, Wednesday August 7, 2024 at 11:59 p.m.

A word about this eminent speaker.

Associate researcher (2017) at CERDOTOLA, an interstate institution based in Yaoundé, Joseph Owona Ntsama was President of the Jury of the Pan- African Art Criticism Competition in its 2nd edition devoted to music during the Pan- African Art Criticism Week Art (SEPACA), in 2021.

Since 2021, he has been one of the national coordinators of Cameroon responsible for monitoring the activities of the artistic center "Cultural Journalism and Arts Critics". Joseph Owona Ntsama is a Knight of the Cameroonian Order of Merit.