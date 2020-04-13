CAMEROUN :: Destroy a Country to save the Regime :: CAMEROON

The fact that a brainless psychopath does everything he can to block Pr. Maurice Kamto and his party the MRC to contribute to the fight against the coronavirus could surprise many but not the fine observers of Cameroonian politics.

This is a government that works on rehearsal embedded in an extreme death drive. Thus, the Yaoundé regime does not use a statesman with strong conviction for public services. Therefore, these are not people who have no expertise and understand nothing of the principle of proportionality in organizing talent and resources to manage major events such as the coronavirus.

This is also compounded by the fact that they are not accountable to the people. Consequently, the people who work for the regime of Yaoundé are individuals chosen for their lack of scruples and souls but who know how to steal elections and manage military and security apparatuses to crush the people.

In practice, therefore, the behavior of the Minister of Territorial Administration is not out of place. Its job is to make sure that the regime survives even if the people don't.

He does not owe his work to the people but to a patronage system and clientelist network and he is responsible only to the Nnom guii and not the people. His job is to let people die to save a corrupt regime, that's what you get with ethnofascist thugs in power. They operate in a nebula where human rights and dignity do not exist. There are only contractual values like in a mafia. There is no right and no duties but enslavement and a liberticide loyalty where only the person of Nnom guii is inviolable and sacred because God on earth.

However, there is something they forget. We do not live in a normal situation, even for a dictatorship. The idea that they're going to play God even at a time like this is stupid. If they really want to survive, they'd better continue the program and try to save lives like Professor Kamto is trying to do. Cameroonians can be obedient and even cowardly, but they are not suicidal animals or machines.

A bon entendeur salut !