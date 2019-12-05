ÉTATS-UNIS :: ATLANTA OKHF FOUNDATION: THE THANKS OF THE PRESIDENT: EYONG EYONG EBOT :: UNITED STATES

On behalf of OKHF, let me use this opportunity to thank the entire community for your wonderful support last weekend.



To all organizers and volunteers who in many ways worked hard to make the CONVENTION a success.



To all those who made phone calls, forwarded emails, and even those who travelled far and wide (Belgium, Paris, Luxemburg, Geneva, Toronto, Washington, New York etc.), individuals from all stripes who came to support this great initiative, we are all humbled and mindful of your sacrifices, generosity, and cooperation.

To say the least, it was a GREAT OKHF CONVENTION of Elegance and Glamour to kick off the new BEGINNING into the NEXT DECADE. As I acknowledge, we shall continue the cause with a new dimension titled" GOLDEN DREAMS NIGHT" at the FOX THEATRE - ATLANTA.

Rendezvous 11/28/2020. You all remain blessed!

Below are links of a few videos and of the last weekend's events....More to come...stay tuned...

Videos LINKS BELOW

Sincerely

Moh KUKOURI

Emeritus