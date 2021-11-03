CAMEROUN :: The Cetic Of Zimphouet renovated after a long period in precariousness :: CAMEROON

Students of CETIC ZIMPHOUET a locality in the Menoua division , west region of Cameroon can now study in a comfortable and befitting structure after 12 years in makeshift.

Five classrooms have been commissioned for the teaching and learning process by the senior divisional officer for the Menoua, Godlove Mboke Ntua on September 24, 2021.



The rehabilitation of the five classrooms is the initiative of Non profit organization STRIVING FOR ALL, championed by humanitarian Genevieve Ngambia, its Founder and CEO and other influential members including Olena Baykur, Josh McDaniel and Dr. Katy Kemeze.

They have been working tirelessly with donors and partner organisations to give hope to underprivileged communities in Cameroon.

All the students who gathered to welcome the commissioning of the classrooms were told by the goodwill Ambassador of STRIVING FOR ALL, madam Tsafack Tonleu to make sure they work very hard in order to make the community proud of them, adding their assiduity will push STRIVING FOR ALL to go an extra mile to provide a library, electricity and above all potable water and a health center for the school.



Addressing the enthusiastic crowd of more than 300 villagers who left behind their farming activities to attend the official commissioning of the rehabilitated classrooms, the representative of the divisional delegate for secondary education for the Menoua Felix Tchinda called on the teachers to seize this opportunity to better prepare their lessons especially as they have a befitting working environment. To the students, he told them to be assiduous while extending his plea to the parents to be more involved in the education of their children.



Another speaker at the commissioning ceremony was the Mayor of Dschang Gabriel Kamleu Tchabgou who promised a geotechnical and geophysical studies to be carried out by the council to assist in the provision of potable water for CETIC ZIMPHOUET.



Created in 2008 and went operational in 2009, CETIC ZIMPHOUET has 11 departments with the newest being dressmaking and design.



Presenting his school the principal Pascal Zoulewa thanked STRIVING FOR ALL for everything they have done for the instruction. He however expressed regrets on the absence of teachers to assist the very few sent by the government.



One man who will not stop at encouraging the education of children in his community is the paramount ruler of the Foto clan HRH Guy Bertrand Momo Soffack who thanked STRIVING FOR ALL on behalf of his kin.



Prior to the cutting of the symbolic ribbon to officially commission the rehabilitated classrooms, the senior divisional officer for Menoua Godlove Mboke Ntua appreciated the partnership between the government and Non profit organization STRIVING FOR ALL. Mr Mboke called on parents to send their children to school.

It must be recalled that around this same time last year, Genevieve Ngambia mobilized resources on behalf of STRIVING FOR ALL to assist more than 300 internally displaced families who fled the arms conflict in the North West and South West regions of Cameroon.