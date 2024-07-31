CAMEROUN :: Fight against drugs in Cameroon: 62 bags of cannabis destroyed.

The Minister of Territorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji, carried out this July 30, 2024 in Yaoundé, Cameroon, the destruction of 62 bags of cannabis seized by security forces on July 2 in the Lékié department.

With a total weight of 1614.8 kg, this cargo whose final destination was the north is estimated at a value of more than 400 million CFA francs.

We recall that , the five thugs specializing in the consumption and trafficking of these narcotics arrested on July 2 in the Lekié division, Center region, were presented to the press on July 30.

It should be noted that following this public destruction operation, Minister Paul Atanga Nji thanked security and administration officials for their collaborative efforts which made it possible to find these 1614.8kg of cannabis.