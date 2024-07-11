-
CAMEROUN :: Rehabilitation work Cité Verte: Consultation between the General Director of the SIC and the tenants :: CAMEROON
Camp Sic de la Cité Verte located in the Yaoundé 7th district, has had a facelift in recent months thanks to the rehabilitation work carried out on the site, the building has a new face.
It should be noted that following the rehabilitation work undertaken not long ago on the various sites, Dr. Ahmadou Sardaouna, Director General of the Société Immobilière du Cameroun (SIC), made a progress report on the work carried out a few days ago in Yaoundé and in the same vein discussions were held with the tenants in order to collect their grievances.
It should be noted that the first phase of the rehabilitation work at the Cité Verte covers buildings W, X, Y and Z even and odd.
At the end of the very attractive exchanges with the residents, the General Director of the Société Immobilière du Cameroun (SIC) instructed the companies operating on the site, their immediate integration. He made a point of honor on the quality of service and compliance with deadlines for the rehabilitation work.
"A beneficial initiative for the tenants of Camp Sic Cité Verte who had lost sleep over the unpleasant state of the site, they can now rejoice in the comfort that these new buildings abound, tells us a tenant of Camp Sic Cité Verte. "
J’ai tenu, ici, au-delà d’une réplique qui renvoie les pourfendeurs à leurs copies en même temps que j’interpelle leurs donneurs d’ordre, à rendre un vibrant hommage à l’homme, au mérite, à la compétence et à la réussite d’un gestionnaire d’exception./.
