hekok
Two men arrested with a leopard skin
CAMEROUN :: SOCIETE

CAMEROUN :: Two men arrested with a leopard skin :: CAMEROON

Two men have been arrested in Melong for leopard skin trafficking. They were arrested on February 23, 2022 during an operation carried out by wildlife officials of the Moungo Divisional Delegation of Forestry and Wildlife in collaboration with the Gendarmerie Company of Nkongsamba. 

The two traffickers were found with a leopard skin and a civet skin hidden in a sacat the Melong junction attempting to sell. A wildlife law enforcement body known as the Last Great Ape Organisation,LAGA, technically assisted in the operation. 

According to a source closed to the case that request for anonymity, the suspects belong to a network of protected animal skins trafficking. They collect skins of protected animals to sell in Melong from their partners in the West, North West and South West regions.  One of the suspects who is the brain of the illegal activity,transported the leopard skin from Mboudato Melong which he concealed in a bag of graters, a kitchen utensil.  

The trade in wildlife animals is increasing every day in spite of measures put in place to protect wildlife in the country.This situation has urged conservationists and some animal well-wishers such as World Animal Protection to call for stringent measures to enact policies to protect wildlife from exploitation.
The leopard is a member of the cat family and is found in a wide range of sub- Sahara Africa, in some parts of Asia and Southern Russia.The leopard is threatened with extinction and is listed as vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List. It is considered locally extinct in some African countries including, Morocco, Togo, Libya, Tunesia, and most likely in Gambia and Lesotho. 

As measures to safe leopard from extinction in the country, the government punishes anyone found at any time or place, in possession of part or whole of a leopard underthe 1994 wildlife law.

Lire aussi dans la rubrique SOCIETE

Lancement de la 2ème Prix SESHAT du courage féminin dans le journalisme camerounais.
Energies Renouvelables: Le maire de Bazou salue la générosité de Ségolène Royal
Récit de vie d'une institutrice ayant déjà passé 21 ans sans acte d'intégration
Two men arrested with a leopard skin
La SONATREL honore son personnel féminin lors de la Journée internationale des droits de la femme.
VOTRE SMARTPHONE EST PEUT-ETRE UN FAUX ET RISQUE DE VOUS EXPLOSER AU VISAGE !
Un huissier de justice en procès pour fabrication de faux documents
Succession Victor Fotso : Laure Njitap dos au mur 
Le soutien de Open Africa aux enseignants
Energies renouvelables : Ségolène Royal et Ketcha Courtes illuminent le département du Ndé.
Voici le Libanais présumé cambrioleur arrêté par la sécurité militaire
QUAND LE PASTEUR JOEL HERVE BOUDJA EN APPELAIT A NOTRE HUMANITE APRES LE DRAME DE MONIQUE KOUMATEKE
Devenez Rédacteur

Les + récents

11:02
Lancement de la 2ème Prix SESHAT du courage féminin dans le journalisme camerounais.

Lancement de la 2ème Prix SESHAT du courage féminin dans le journalisme camerounais.
10:43
Energies Renouvelables: Le maire de Bazou salue la générosité de Ségolène Royal

Energies Renouvelables: Le maire de Bazou salue la générosité de Ségolène Royal
09:33
Récit de vie d'une institutrice ayant déjà passé 21 ans sans acte d'intégration

Récit de vie d'une institutrice ayant déjà passé 21 ans sans acte d'intégration
07:10
Two men arrested with a leopard skin

Two men arrested with a leopard skin
07:04
Faustin Archange Touadera annule la décision de fermeture de Vision4 RCA d'Amougou Belinga

Faustin Archange Touadera annule la décision de fermeture de Vision4 RCA d'Amougou Belinga

SOCIETE :: les + lus

LE DéBAT

POINT DU DROIT

partenaire

Vidéo de la semaine

Kristhia Lauve dans Parcours inspirant by SOPIEPROD
Patricia Mel Promotrice Gala Prestige Salon Hoche à Paris
Explication après le terreur sur la soirée de l'Energie à l'Espace Chevreuil de Nanterre
MAISON DES CAMEROUNAIS DE FRANCE PAR ABDELAZIZ MOUNDE ITW
Noëla: l'homélie du Rév. pasteur Esther Mélanie à Paris

évènement

Vidéo

Cabral Libii présente le libéralisme communautaire à Bruxelles
Wilfried Ekanga : « l’histoire des combats n’est pas à l’échelle d’une vie humaine »
Mamadou Mota : Le Logone-et-chari? « Une cocotte-minute bouillante »
Voici les stades de la CAN 2021
Honorable Rolande Ngo Issi : "Je ne pense pas que la diaspora de mon parti soit aussi radicale"

L'actualité en vidéo