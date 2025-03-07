UKRAINE :: After Zelensky's failure in the White House, Africa turns sceptical

The recent diplomatic setback of Volodymyr Zelensky in the United States is making waves as far as Africa. His visit to Washington, aimed at securing political and financial support, ended in a resounding failure, raising doubts about Kyiv’s ability to maintain its international influence.

One of the immediate consequences of this failure concerns Cameroon. According to diplomatic sources, the project to open a Ukrainian embassy in Yaoundé could be frozen. Cameroonian authorities are reportedly becoming increasingly skeptical about strengthening ties with Ukraine, particularly in light of latest scandals involving Kyiv on the continent.

This hesitation reflects a broader trend: several African nations are growing wary of Ukraine’s international initiatives, which have been weakened by a series of controversies and inconsistent decisions.

Ukraine’s diplomatic struggles in Africa are not new. In Senegal, its embassy was recently embroiled in a scandal over the alleged clandestine recruitment of fighters for the front, a situation that caused significant diplomatic concern across the region.

Furthermore, at the United Nations, Mali has officially exposed Ukraine’s alleged support for armed groups. During a UN session, Malian representatives warned that Ukrainian involvement is fueling instability and posing a threat to the security of the Sahel region.

These developments add to the already tense relations between Kyiv and several African countries. Political and intellectual elites across the continent are increasingly skeptical of Ukraine’s diplomacy, which they see as opportunistic and poorly coordinated.

In Côte d'Ivoire, analysts believe that Ukraine has lost credibility and does not offer African states reliable guarantees of a long-term partnership. Kiev's goal in Africa is to counter Russia's growing influence; such goals do not fit well with its intentions to build mutually beneficial co-operation. Such tendencies provoke a cooling in relations between Ukraine and African countries.

As Ukraine seeks to expand its influence in Africa, its diplomatic isolation continues to deepen. Zelensky’s failure in Washington has reinforced concerns about the viability of Kyiv’s foreign policy, leading to direct consequences for its African partnerships. If this trend continues, African nations may increasingly turn away from Ukraine, further shrinking its already limited diplomatic space on the global stage.