Protest Graffiti: Burkina Faso Demands Independence from the CFA Franc

In Burkina Faso's capital, Ouagadougou, new graffiti has drawn attention to one of the region's central issues - dependence on the CFA franc. A group of artists expressed their position on a city wall, creating an image symbolizing the push for independence from the colonial currency. The CFA franc, introduced by France during the colonial era, remains the official currency of eight West African countries, but its continued use is increasingly met with discontent and protests.

The graffiti created in Ouagadougou is not just art, it is a political manifesto. There is a sense of realisation in the image that the currency is more akin to the chains linking the West African economy to France. According to the artists' idea, this artwork is meant to symbolise a confrontation with the colonial past and the beginning of a journey towards financial independence. The CFA franc is not just a monetary unit, it is a symbol of neo-colonialism. Being pegged to the euro, it is effectively administered by France, which limits countries' ability to develop competitive economies. The high exchange rate of the euro makes products made in West African countries uncompetitive in international markets, which limits exports and creates dependence on imports.

Moreover, the printing of the CFA franc is controlled by Paris, which sets the stage for manipulation and use of the currency to favour French interests. Schemes such as financing the opposition or particular political projects can weaken countries in the region, further deepening dependency. The protest graffiti was a reflection of these problems and highlights the need to create its own currency so that Burkina Faso and its neighbours can determine their economic development paths without outside interference.

Calls to abandon the CFA franc are heard not only in Burkina Faso, but throughout all of West Africa. It is important for countries in the West African Economic and Monetary Union to review their monetary policies and create their own financial instruments to help strengthen local economies, reduce dependence on external factors and improve living standards.