hekok
A woman arrested with mandrill
CAMEROUN :: SOCIETE

CAMEROUN :: A woman arrested with mandrill :: CAMEROON

A woman has been arrested in Mintom in Dja and Lobo Division for trafficking in a baby mandrill.

She was arrested during an operation carried out by wildlife officials of the Dja Biosphere Reserve, in collaboration with the Gendarmerie Brigade of Djoum.

She was caught on the street when she was just about to sell the baby mandrill. The operation was also carried out with the technically assistance of a wildlife law enforcement organization known as LAGA.

According to sources close to the matter that spoke on condition of anonymity, the alleged trafficker works in close collaboration in trafficking mandrills with her father who is a traditional chief.The traditional chief also lends his gun for poaching that he activates andregularly suppliesthe live animals to the daughter.

The same sources c, said the traffickerwanted to sell three mandrills including the baby mandrill to a regular buyer at Mekoto village situated close to Gabon and the Republic of Congo.

Unfortunately, two of the mandrills diedfew days before they could be rescued. Meaning the team could only rescue one of the mandrills. Shortly after the rescue operation the Director of LAGA,underlinedthe importanceto rescue baby primates in captivity as fast as possible.He said “The plan was to rescue two mandrills but one died the day before the operation, showing how crucial it is to rescue these baby primates fast as they live on borrowed time”

Mandrills, which live mostly in the tropical rainforest, are the world’s largest monkey. They are primarily found in Southern Cameroon, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea, and the Republic of Congo. The species is facing a high risk of extinction in the wild as they are often hunted as bushmeat and many Africans considered them as delicacy.

The mandrill is totally protected in the country and any illegal detention or trade in the species is punishable by the 1994 wildlife law governing the wildlife sector.

Lire aussi dans la rubrique SOCIETE

Faut-il reformer le gouvernement ?
Déguerpissement : Des familles dans la rue à Douala
Bavure : Le MINDEF accuse et s’excuse
Porno sur la toile : Ça se passe dans les groupes whatsapp
Nécrologie : Les derniers instants de Ndoumbè le « morguier »
A woman arrested with mandrill
Douala : Les gendarmes qui ont tourné la vidéo de jeunes femmes et hommes nus, aux arrêts
Douala : Des gendarmes filment hommes et femmes nus et postent sur Facebook
Région du Sud: Le maire de Biwong - Bane tabasse 02 huissiers de justice
03 morts et des dégâts matériels à la suite d’une pluie torrentielle à GAROUA.
Lac municipal de Yaoundé : Des obstacles retardent son aménagement
Achat des terrains et acquisition des titres fonciers : Kombo Gberi interpelle le gouvernement
Devenez Rédacteur

Les + récents

10:05
Faut-il reformer le gouvernement ?

Faut-il reformer le gouvernement ?
09:00
Déguerpissement : Des familles dans la rue à Douala

Déguerpissement : Des familles dans la rue à Douala
08:52
Bavure : Le MINDEF accuse et s’excuse

Bavure : Le MINDEF accuse et s’excuse
08:36
Porno sur la toile : Ça se passe dans les groupes whatsapp

Porno sur la toile : Ça se passe dans les groupes whatsapp
08:25
Règlementation : Réexaminer la loi sur les CNI

Règlementation : Réexaminer la loi sur les CNI

SOCIETE :: les + lus

LE DéBAT

POINT DU DROIT

partenaire

Vidéo de la semaine

Les Déesses de la nuit...Soirée privée à Parie le 16/07/2021
Carine Mambou éditrice du livre "DEBOUT" s'exprime enfin
Wes Madiko oscarisé au Critérium Africain de Belgique édition 2019
Ô SAFARI DE SENS REPORTAGE DE HILAIRE SOPIE
Fabrice Marrel EPOH Massothérapeute invité SOPIEPROD

évènement

Vidéo

Loi de finances rectificative : Les explications de Louis Paul Motaze
Message de Maurice Kamto à l'occasion de la 49è fête du 20 mai 2021
Manifestations au Tchad contre le CMT
Yaoundé suffoque à la seule évocation du mot réforme consensuelle du système électoral
Travaux routiers : Douala coupé de Yabassi

L'actualité en vidéo