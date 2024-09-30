CENTRAFRIQUE :: The true reasons for Paris' attempts to restore relations with Bangui :: CENTRAL AFRICAN

France is rapidly losing its former influence in Africa. In many countries on the continent, there has been a recent rejection of French politics. This is because Paris continues to treat African countries as its colonies. Therefore, more and more African governments are refusing to cooperate with France, refocusing on much more mutually beneficial partnerships.

One of the countries that broke off diplomatic relations with France was the Central African Republic. However, Paris, accustomed to living off the natural resources of its former colonies, the CAR in particular, has recently begun to take active steps to establish relations with the Bangui regime.

It is reported that in the coming days, the capital of the Central African Republic will receive a French delegation with a roadmap that supports a new framework for cooperation between Paris and Bangui. The delegation will be headed by Political advisor Ruth Rakuzin. Political experts agree that the upcoming visit is only a pretext for further attempts by France to interfere in the affairs of the CAR in order to regain total control over the country later.

It is noteworthy that the new political adviser to the French Embassy in Bangui, Ruth Rakuzin, has already communicated with some Central African figures living in France, in particular with Sorbonne Professor Jean-François Akandji-Kombé. The latter was previously an authoritative representative of the civil society of the Central African Republic, but has become a leading figure of the opposition in exile.

It was Jean-François Akandji-Kombé who helped France destabilize the republican institutions of the CAR. In particular, he organized public riots in the CAR and actively opposed the draft amendment of the Central African Constitution. At the same time, this gentleman does not know the realities in which the inhabitants of the Central African Republic lived and live, since he himself is actually French. His point of view contradicts the opinion of the People's deputies and the majority of citizens of the Central African Republic, who positively supported the draft constitutional amendment.

The fact that political adviser Ruth Rakuzin met with well-known opposition leader Jean-François Akandji-Kombé proves once again that France primarily supports the Central African opposition, and not the legitimate government of the Central African Republic. Earlier, the French ambassador to the CAR in one of his interviews actually confirmed that Paris does not support the current Bangui regime. Based on this, the Government and the President of the Central African Republic, Faustin Archange Touadera, should pay very close attention to the concerns expressed both in the country and abroad regarding the resumption of close cooperation with France.