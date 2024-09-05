-
CAMEROUN :: Cameroon- Namibia match: The Indomitable Lions will play in GAROUA' stadium on the next Saturday
After intense discussions with the Head of Government Joseph Dion Ngute this Wednesday, September 4 at the Star Building, the decision was taken by mutual agreement: the match will be played in Garoua.
This is the end of a tumultuous quarrel that lasted for weeks, it would have taken the intervention of the Prime Minister to reconcile the parties and bring peace to the lions' den, he did not fail to encourage our valiant champions. You are at the center, you are our ambassadors, throughout the world, you are our stars" affirmed the Prime Minister in front of the Minister of Sports present in the room.
The U-20 lions were therefore ordered to get off their plane in favor of the seniors who will take the road to Garoua tomorrow Thursday September 5, according to the head of government "the players are ready to play or the conditions will be met according to the will of Caf and Fecafoot".
