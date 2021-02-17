CAMEROUN :: Press Release: Beware of Fake Recruitment Adverts from Nestlé Cameroon

There are news circulating via social media networks that Nestlé is recruiting hostesses for the promotion of infant formulas marketed in Cameroon.

We would like to inform the entire national community that no recruitment at Nestlé Cameroon is done via social networks. Recruitment at Nestlé Cameroon follows a process that is entirely free and is done exclusively online via a well identified website.

Do you wish to join the Nestlé team? We invite you to follow the steps below:

a) Go to the website of Nestlé Central and West Africa: www.nestle-cwa.com

b) Once on the site, please click on the "Careers" tab and from there, you have access to all the professions and job offers available at Nestlé in Central and West Africa.

c) As soon as you have found a job offer that interests you and for which you feel you have the required profile and skills, you can apply by clicking on the job offer in question. Then upload your CV, fill in the proposed questionnaire and click on "Apply".

Any offer or recruitment announcement that does not respect this procedure is not from Nestlé Cameroon. We therefore invite you to be more vigilant to avoid scams.

Contacts:

Media Rostand Banzeu Tel.: +237 673409157 Rostand.Banzeu@cm.nestle.com