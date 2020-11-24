World news MONDE ENTIER :: Watch UEFA Europa League on Startimes : Arsenal and Leicester a win away from the knock-out stage :: WORLD CAMEROUN INFO - CAMEROUN ACTU
World news MONDE ENTIER :: Watch UEFA Europa League on Startimes : Arsenal and Leicester a win away from the knock-out stage :: WORLD CAMEROUN INFO - CAMEROUN ACTU
 
MONDE ENTIER :: SPORT MONDE ENTIER :: Watch UEFA Europa League on Startimes : Arsenal and Leicester a win away from the knock-out stage :: WORLD
  • Contributor : Peter Auf der Heyde
  • mardi 24 novembre 2020 12:38:00
  • 190

World news MONDE ENTIER :: Watch UEFA Europa League on Startimes : Arsenal and Leicester a win away from the knock-out stage :: WORLD CAMEROUN INFO - CAMEROUN ACTU

Premier League clubs Arsenal and Leicester City have a chance to advance to the knock-out stage of the Europa League this week.

Arsenal are away at Norwegian club Molde, while Leicester City travel to Braga and both will be assured of advancing to the next round with a victory on Thursday. Arsenal, who were held to a goalless draw at Leeds in the Premier League on Sunday, top Group B with nine points from Molde who have six after their three games.

As the tie-breaker used in the competition is – firstly - the head-to-head result between clubs equal on points, the Gunners would be guaranteed a place in the knock-out should they return from Norway with a win after beating Molde 4-1 on matchday three. Leicester are in a very similar situation to their London rivals. After winning 4-0 at home against Braga at the beginning of the month, they know that a victory in Portugal will be see them go through.

Their preparations for the game in Braga on Thursday, however, was poor as they were beaten 3-0 by Liverpool in Sunday’s late Premier League game. Ironically, Tottenham Hotspur, who are leading their domestic league and secured a morale-boosting 2-0 victory against Manchester City on the weekend, need to do some work before they can make plans for the knock-out stage.

A 1-0 defeat in Belgium against Antwerp on matchday two sees Jose Mourinho’s team on six points in Group J, with Antwerp and Austrian club LASK also on six points. Victory at home against LudogoretsRazgrad will be a major step towards the knockout stage, but will not be enough to prematurely ensure Spurs a place in the next rounds.

Mourinho’s preparations for Thursday’s game against the Bulgarian team suffered a blow in the victory against Manchester City as centre-back Toby Alderweireld had to leave the field with nine minutes to go after suffering an adductor injury. The Belgian international could be out for several weeks and as Joe Roden was signed after the

Europa League squad was nominated, Mourinho does not have an immediate back-up.

“It’s bad, it’s bad. It’s a muscular injury. The dimension of course we don’t know, we have to wait, but it’s a difficult injury for sure. “In the Premier League we have three centre-backs, in the Europa League we don’t have Joe Rodon, we only have two, but that’s the way it is. “We don’t have anybody to blame. He played in the international matches that the team needed to win to qualify for the final four (of the Nations League). With us he’s playing so well we decided to play him rather than rest him.“There’s nobody to blame, just to recover as soon as possible,” Mourinho told journalists. African football fans will be able to see whom Mourinho picks to take Alderweireld’s place as the game will be broadcast live and exclusive on the StarTimes football channels.

Peter Auf der Heyde

Peter Auf der Heyde is an award-winning football journalist and author, who covers the big European leagues. As a South African by birth, he is particularly interested in the African connection within European football and has covered 12 consecutive Africa Cup of Nations tournaments live. Formerly head of sport at the English service of the German Press Association, he is one of the leading Bundesliga experts.Auf der Heyde played professionally for Bosmont Chelsea in the South African top flight and now spends his time migrating between South Africa, Germany and the UK.

24nov.
Lire aussi dans la rubrique SPORT
Watch UEFA Europa League on Startimes : Arsenal and Leicester a win away from the knock-out stage La CAF prolonge l'intérim de Constant Omari à la présidence La FIFA suspend Ahmad LE T.A.S DESAVOUE LA FECAFOOT ET RÉHABILITE LA LIGUE DE FOOTBALL PROFESSIONNEL DU CAMEROUN Mozambique 0-2 Cameroun : Revivez le match Minute by Minute Un club espagnol prêt à sortir Samuel Eto'o de sa retraite Urgent : Les lions quitte Maputo à 12 h 30 (images) Mozambique 0-2 Cameroun: Aboubacar Vincent et Serge Tabekou buteurs Mozambique 0-1 Cameroun: Aboubacar Vincent buteur (MT) Mozambique Vs Cameroun: le onze entrant sans Zambo Anguissa Mozambique Vs Cameroun: La grosse colère de Conceçao à quelques heures du coup d'envoi Mozambique Vs Cameroun: le onze entrant de rêve

MONDE ENTIER SPORT:: les + lus

  1. 1.
    FIFA : SEPP BLATTER OUVRE LA BOÎTE DE PANDORE
  2. 2.
    La FIFA accuse pour la première fois un pays d’avoir acheté sa Coupe du monde
  3. 3.
    La list parions sport pour le football
  4. 4.
    Scandale à la Fifa : Issa Hayatou promet un nettoyage
  5. 5.
    Fifagate : Sepp Blatter et Michel Platini crient aux manœuvres politiciennes

le débat

  1. 1.
    Afrique- Débat: Les Camerounais sont-ils communautaristes?
  2. 2.
    LA HAUTE FINANCE INTERNATIONALE EST ELLE LA NOUVELLE BABYLONE ?
  3. 3.
    Ils prédisent pour vous ce qui se fera au Grand Dialogue National au Cameroun(Texte et vidéo DiafTV)
  4. 4.
    Incidents de Genève: Le Cameroun a-t-il exporté la barbarie ?
  5. 5.
    Le Cameroun pourrait t'il se voir exclu de la prochaine CAN ?

le point du droit

  1. 1.
    Bon à savoir sur la procédure d'obtention du titre foncier par morcellement au Cameroun.
  2. 2.
    Comment reconnaître une épouse infidèle ?
  3. 3.
    L'adoption d'un enfant au Cameroun par un étranger d'origine camerounaise
  4. 4.
    La juridicité du certificat d'abandon des droits coutumiers dans le foncier au Cameroun
  5. 5.
    L'obtention de la garde exclusive d'un enfant issu d'un couple séparé au Cameroun

TV5MONDE En continu

  1. 1.
    Ethiopie: appels à protéger les civils à l'approche de la bataille de Mekele
  2. 2.
    Le 11 africain de la semaine (du 17 au 24 novembre)
  3. 3.
    Sierra Leone : le chanteur Emmerson Bockarie de retour avec un nouvel album
  4. 4.
    Fuyant la guerre, des Ethiopiens accueillis dans des maisons soudanaises
  5. 5.
    Sénégal : des centaines de pêcheurs frappés par une étrange maladie de peau
  6. 6.
    Zimbabwe: deux séjours en prison, mais le reporter anticorruption n'est "pas brisé"
  7. 7.
    Ethiopie: les dirigeants du Tigré rejettent l'ultimatum et refusent de se rendre
  8. 8.
    Dix ans après l'euphorie, que reste-t-il du "Printemps arabe"?
  9. 9.
    Il y a 10 ans, le début du Printemps arabe qui a fait "rêver" la région
  10. 10.
    Présidentielle: le Burkina Faso attend des résultats déja critiqués par l'opposition
SOCIETE
SOCIETE
FRANCEAFRIQUE
FRANCEAFRIQUE
DIASPORA
DIASPORA
Vidéo
Serge Espoir Matomba au second forum de la Cameroon Patriotic Diaspora Séquence de jeu lors du match Cameroun - Guinée à Bruxelles Cabral Libii répond aux questions de quelques Belgicains Ambiance à l'hôtel Dr. Colette Njomgang : De l´échevinat à la députation régionale pour Bruxelles-Capitale Moïse Essoh parle du 2ème forum du CPD L'ambassadeur du Cameroun à Berne renversant les bougies en mémoire des morts du massacre de Kumba Fête du 20 mai 2017 : Paix et Unité du Cameroun célébrées à Bruxelles Moïse Essoh : « On ne fait que s’enfoncer presque dans un gouffre sans fond » «Nous utiliserons tous les moyens de droit pour faire rétablir la vérité des urnes» Le père Aurélien Saniko & l’iman Jamal Habbachich prêchent la paix pour le Cameroun Cabral Libii sera candidat à la présidentielle s'il est le gagnant de la primaire
FRANCAISCAMER
FRANCAISCAMER
LE SAVIEZ-VOUS
LE SAVIEZ-VOUS
MéDIA
MéDIA