Le père Ludovic Lado l’a annoncé à travers une publication relayée sur sa page Facebook le dimanche 22 novembre 2020. L'intégralité de sa publication faite en langue française et anglaise...

PELERINAGE DE L’INCARNATION: NOËL SANS TOIT NI LIT

« J’étais déplacé interne et vous m’avez secouru » nous dira Jésus. Notre prochain pèlerinage pour la paix se fera du 22 au 25 décembre en compagnie et en communion avec Joseph et Marie partis, il y a un peu plus de 2000 ans, de Nazareth pour Bethleem (environ 160 km) où naquit le Prince de la paix, dans des conditions semblables à celles des déplacés internes et des réfugiés de nos sales guerres, sans berceau ni lit. En effet, « elle mit au monde son premier-né, l’emmaillota et le coucha dans une mangeoire, car il n’y avait pas de place pour eux dans l’auberge. » (Lc 2, 7). Que de villages brûlés dans le NOSO ont laissé des centaines de milliers sans place ni lit. Que d’enfants nés dans la brousse et couchés dans des mangeoires de fortune, sans toit ni lit.

Ce pèlerinage sera l’occasion de prier pour la fin de la guerre au NOSO et la naissance du prince de la Justice et de la Paix au Cameroun. Le programme de ce pèlerinage se présente comme suit :

Mardi 22 décembre : pèlerinage en bus à Kumba sur le site du massacre des 08 enfants à l’école Mother Francisca International Bilingual Academy

Mercredi 23 décembre : Pèlerinage pour la paix (à pieds) de Buea à Douala (75 km)

Vendredi 25 décembre : Arrivée à Douala et Noël avec les déplacés internes

Ceux qui le souhaitent peuvent participer au pèlerinage du Mardi 22 décembre en bus sans être tenus de faire celui du 23 décembre à pieds. Vous pouvez aussi faire juste une portion du chemin à pieds.

Mais, aussi, tout en restant chez vous, vous pouvez participer à cette expérience de solidarité incarnée. Il suffit de choisir un jour pendant cette période où, en solidarité avec les réfugiés et les déplacés internes, même chez vous, vous dormirez sur une natte, sans toit ni lit, pour vivre concrètement l’incarnation, à l’instar de Jésus qui s’est fait solidaire de notre condition pour nous libérer. Quittons, ne serait-ce qu’une nuit, le confort de nos « auberges » où il n’y avait pas de place pour le fils de Marie (Lc 2, 7) et, comme ces bergers, « qui vivaient dehors et passaient la nuit dans les champs à garder leurs troupeaux » (Lc 2, 8), faisons l’expérience de la crèche, sans toit nit lit. Penses-y et prépare-toi à vivre un Noël spécial.

Tout naturellement, Hérode sera aux aguets, mais les anges du ciel aussi. Nous chanterons avec eux : « Gloire à Dieu au plus haut des cieux et PAIX sur la terre aux hommes qu’il aime. » (Lc 2, 14). L’argent prévu d’habitude pour les crèches artificielles, mettons-le ensemble de côté pour assister les victimes de la guerre.

Si vous êtes intéressé, il suffit de me contacter inbox ou de m’envoyer un whatsapp à +235 65 45 16 67. D’autres détails suivront. Bonne marche vers Noël.

PILGRIMAGE OF INCARNATION: CHRISTMAS WITHOUT ROOM AND BED

“I was an IDP’s and you came to my help” will Jesus say to us. Our next pilgrimage for peace will take place from December 22-25 in the company of and in communion with Joseph and Mary travelling from Nazareth to Bethleem (about 160 km) where the prince of Peace was born. There he was born in a condition similar to those of internally displaced persons and refugees, victims of our dirty wars, without room and bed. Indeed, “she gave birth to her firstborn, wrapped him in swaddling clothes and laid him in a manger, for there was no room for them in the inn.” (Lk 2: 7). Burnt villages in the NOSO have left hundreds of thousands without room or bed! So many children born in the bush or on the way without room and bed.

The pilgrimage will be blessed opportunity to pray for the birth of the Prince of Peace in Cameroon. It is planned as follows:

Tuesday, December 22: pilgrimage by bus to Kumba to the site of the massacre of eight children at the Mother Francisca Bilingual international Academy

Wednesday 23 December: Pilgrimage for peace (on foot) from Buea to Douala (75 km)

Friday December 25: Arrival in Douala and Christmas with the internally displaced

You can take part in the December 22 pilgrimage by bus without any obligation to continue with the December 23 pilgrimage on foot.

Even without travelling, you can still take part in this experience of incarnate solidarity. All you need to to do is to choose during this period (22-25 December), in solidarity with refugees and IDPs, even in your home, a day when you will sleep on a mat, without room or bed, to experience concretely the mystery of incarnation, just like Jesus shared in our human condition to free us from bondage. Let’s, just for a day, leave the comfort of our “inn” where there was no room for the son of Mary (Lk 2,7) and, like those shepherds “who live outside and spent the night in the fields tending their flocks” (Lk 2, 8), let’s experience the real cradle, without room and bed. Naturally, Herod will be on the lookout, but so will the angels of heaven. We will sing with them: "Glory to God in the highest and PEACE to his people on earth »(Lk 2:14). The money usually used for artificial cradles, let's put it together to help the victims of war.

If you are interested, just contact me inbox or send me a whatsapp at +235 65 45 16 67. Further details will follow. I wish you a fruitful preparation for Christmas.