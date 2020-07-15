CAMEROUN :: Maurice Kamto réagit à l'agression du secrétaire général du MRC :: CAMEROON
CAMEROUN :: SOCIETE
  • MRC : Correspondance
  • mercredi 15 juillet 2020 16:35:00
  • 344

J'ai été informé de l'intrusion musclée des éléments armés non identifiés dont certains arboraient la tenue de l'Armée, dans le domicile du Secrétaire général du MRC, Me Christopher NDONG NVEH, à Buea le 9 juillet 2020, et des menaces graves dont lui et sa famille sont l'objet.

Je condamne fermement ces dérives intolérables et demande aux autorités militaires compétentes l'ouverture d'une enquête pour dire qui sont ces assaillants armés.
Je rappelle que la position constante du MRC dans la guerre civile en cours dans les Régions du Nord-Ouest et le Sud -Ouest est la recherche de la fin des hostilités et de la négociation d'une solution durable à la crise qui ravage ces deux Régions.

En conséquence, le Secrétaire général du MRC et sa famille ne sauraient être la cible de l'une ou de l'autre partie en conflit.

Cette situation préoccupante, qui vient s'ajouter aux nombreuses dénonciations des violations des droits des populations civiles dans les deux Régions anglophones en guerre civile et dans la Région de l'Extrême-Nord, où l'armée est aux prises avec la secte Boko Haram, doit rapidement être tirée au clair. Car, elle aggrave l'anxiété des populations et n'est pas de nature à encourager les étrangers à séjourner dans notre pays.


I have been informed that unidentifed armed men dressed in military attire, intruded into the residence of the Secretary General of CRM's house, Barrister Christopher Ndong Nveh in Buea on the 9th of July 2020 at 9pm, threatening his family present that evening.

I fervently condemn such intolerable act and call on the competente military authorities to open an investigation to bring to book the armed assailants.

I wish to reiterate the CRM position as concerns the civil war going on in the northwest and southwest, for government to seek a solution to this crisis ravaging the two anglophone regions. Consequently, the Secretary General of CRM and his family cannot be considered as a party, to be targeted in one way or the other in the said conflict.

The situation is very preoccupying, it adds to the already numerous denunciations on the violations of Human Rights, of the civilian population, carried out in the two anglophone regions by this civil war and also in the Far North region, where the Cameroon military is in confrontation with the Boko Haram sects. All these have to be rapidly brought to an end.

These situations aggravates the bitterness of the population, for it is not good to encourage foreign incursion in the country.

