CAMEROUN :: MDI STATEMENT CONCERNING THE SITUATION OF BLACK PEOPLE LIVING IN THE US :: CAMEROON

  • Contributor : MDI Coordinator, Dr KAPTUE
  • dimanche 07 juin 2020 19:17:00
  • 239

The political bureau of MDI met in its ordinary session this Sunday, May 31,2020, and expressed its deep concern about the situation of Africans living in the USA.

As a pan-Africanist political party, it is in the mandate of the organization to strive for the well-being of people of African descent wherever they live. We have a common past, an intertwined present and our fate will be what we make of it together.

We cannot be indifferent to the cold-blooded murder of George Floyd, and all the other Africans murdered. They are all examples of yet another manifestation of  institutionalized racism in the United States of America.

These killings are not just isolated incidents caused by rogue police officers. They are the expression of a white supremacist ideology embedded in the fabric of mainstream America, and that gives no value to Black lives.

Racism is not simply prejudice. Prejudice is a baseless preconceived idea held by an isolated individual and is usually based on ignorance or bad faith. Prejudice can be cured by civic and moral education. Racism is a whole different phenomenon. It is systematic prejudice backed by political institutions. It is a matter of power and can only be dealt with by BLACK POWER.

The powerlessness of Africans worldwide is an unforgivable sin. As long as we remain splintered and scattered all over the world with no unifying force protecting us  as a race, we will forever be the helpless victims of other nations.

It is time for Africans wherever they are born or wherever they live to remember what the Honorable Marcus Garvey set as our fundamental goal: setting up a government  powerful enough to lend protection to Africans wherever they are. The weak neocolonial states in Africa and in the Caribbean are not up to the task. The African  Union is funded by Europeans and are housed by the Chinese. It is a toothless organization that cannot protect Africa.

The main lesson we must learn from this tragedy is that we need to organize worldwide to build an international black power structure. That power structure must  harness our political, economic and military strength. Failure to do so may result in anyone of us being killed in the streets of New York, Paris, London, Tokyo or Beijing just because our skin makes us a target.

For the Political Bureau,
Dr KAPTUE
Coordinator
07juin
