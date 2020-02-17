The Ngarbuh Massacre with at Least Fourteen Children Murdered by Cameroun Military :: CAMEROON
The Ngarbuh Massacre with at Least Fourteen Children Murdered by Cameroun Military :: CAMEROON
 
CAMEROUN :: SOCIETE The Ngarbuh Massacre with at Least Fourteen Children Murdered by Cameroun Military :: CAMEROON
  • Contributor : Ambazonia Governing Council
  • lundi 17 février 2020 17:40:00
  • 1107

The Ngarbuh Massacre with at Least Fourteen Children Murdered by Cameroun Military :: CAMEROON

In the early hours of Saturday, February 15, 2020, soldiers of the Republique of Cameroun attacked the village of Ngarbuh in Donga-Mantung. In this unprovoked attack, the Cameroun soldiers killed at least thirty-five (35) unarmed Ambazonian civilians, including fourteen (14) children and a pregnant mother, and burnt down at least forty-five houses.

The children were all between one year and thirteen years old. The baby in the womb of the pregnant mother was also killed by the same Cameroun military.

The death of these innocent children, mothers and others touches the sense of collectivity and solidarity that characterizes our existence as a people of Ambazonia. I want to assure the bereaved families that in this moment of underserved pain, we as the people of Ambazonia stand with them in all aspects as necessary.

This massacre is a war crime! It is one in a long chain of systematic violation of the human rights of the Ambazonian people by the Republic of Cameroun, war crimes committed in Ambazonia by Mr. Paul Biya and his regime, and a conscious, deliberate and intentional design by the Republic of Cameroun to annihilate the Ambazonian people.The genocidal actions of the Republic of Cameroun in Ambazonia constitute a crime against humanity.

I have directed the Ambazonia Governing Council to take appropriate action on multiple fronts against this barbarism, and work is ongoing intensively in this regard.

The government of the Republic of Cameroun and its military shall be held accountable in the short, medium and long terms for this act.

All Ambazonians should remember that this massacre is one reason that the freedom of our homeland from annexation, illegal occupation, oppression, rule and domination by the Republic of Cameroun is an existential imperative. The defense of everyone, especially women and children in Ambazonia is a national emergency to which every Ambazonian must now fully commit himself or herself.

This massacre justifies the existing military and economic sanctions by the United States of America on the Republic of Cameroun, and calls on other countries to take similar actions as the USA to bring these senseless killings of the Ambazonian people by the Republic of Cameroun to an immediate end. The ongoing genocide and this infanticide make clear that the international community cannot expect the Cameroun government to provide a solution to this conflict in which the Republic of Cameroun is rather the perpetrator of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

This massacre iterates that the Republic of Cameroun’s “National Dialogue” was a window dressing hoax, and there is no will in Mr. Biya’s government to commit to a peaceful resolution of this conflict.

Nations that uphold democracy and human rights, the African Union and the United Nations have a duty to invoke the principle of the Responsibility to Protect the Ambazonian people. In accordance with UN General Assembly Resolution 1514 (XV) of 14 December 1960, which affirmed that “all peoples have an inalienable right to complete freedom, the exercise of their sovereignty and the integrity of their national territory,” all member States of the UN have a duty to recognize the right of the people of Ambazonia to self-determination and to live in peace and safety in their own country.

This recognition is necessary to bring a speedy end to this continuous massacre of innocent children by the Republic of Cameroun, to provide a sustainable solution to the ongoing conflict, and to restore peace and stability in the Gulf of Guinea.

Dr. Cho L. Ayaba
President
Ambazonia Governing Council

17févr.
Lire aussi dans la rubrique SOCIETE
La COMICODI dénonce l’anarchie dans la promotion au sein des Départements ministériels Massacres de Garbuh:Generation90 milite pour des poursuites judiciaires internationales des auteurs Massacres de Ngarbuh: Pour le SDF, la lumière sur ces massacres doit être faite et sera faite Motos-taxis : Une ligne sécurisée voit le jour Axe Edéa–Kribi : Trois morts dans un accident Massacres de Ngarbuh: Le communiqué de Joseph Beti Assomo,contrarie celui de la DivCom Fausses correspondances : La mise en garde du ministre, Directeur du Cabinet civil La RDC réduit son budget de 50 %, coup dur pour les grands projets sociaux du président Tuerie de Ngarbuh : Cinq morts, selon le Mindef MTN Cameroun : Vingt bougies, 10 millions d’abonnés, 3400 milliards de CA The Ngarbuh Massacre with at Least Fourteen Children Murdered by Cameroun Military Massacres de femmes et d'enfants à Ngarbuh: La CPD appelle à une commission d’enquête internationale

CAMEROUN SOCIETE:: les + lus

  1. 1.
    26 élèves surpris en train de tourner un film osé à Bafoussam
  2. 2.
    Brenda biya sème la terreur en boîte de nuit à Yaoundé
  3. 3.
    Menacée de mort par sa famille car elle est lesbienne
  4. 4.
    Oyom-Abang : une femme marche nue à Yaoundé VII
  5. 5.
    FEYMANIA : Les yeux de Jean-Pierre Saah arrachés aux Emirats Arabes Unis

le débat

  1. 1.
    Ils prédisent pour vous ce qui se fera au Grand Dialogue National au Cameroun(Texte et vidéo DiafTV)
  2. 2.
    Incidents de Genève: Le Cameroun a-t-il exporté la barbarie ?
  3. 3.
    Le Cameroun pourrait t'il se voir exclu de la prochaine CAN ?
  4. 4.
    Afrique- Monde- Debat: Pourquoi certaines femmes trompent les hommes et vice versa ?
  5. 5.
    Afrique : Sommes nous en paix au Cameroun ?

le point du droit

  1. 1.
    La connaissance de la taxe foncière au Cameroun
  2. 2.
    La déclaration tardive de naissance au Cameroun
  3. 3.
    L'obtention d'un titre foncier au Cameroun à l'issue d'une vente de terrain
  4. 4.
    Le jugement supplétif d'acte de naissance en droit positif camerounais
  5. 5.
    Le changement du nom d'un enfant mineur par le parent.

canal de vie

TV5MONDE En continu

  1. 1.
    Présidentielle au Togo : Sokodé la rebelle accueille dans le calme Faure Gnassingbé
  2. 2.
    Les essaims de criquets en Afrique de l'Est atteignent le Soudan du Sud
  3. 3.
    Angola: l'ex-président Dos Santos défend son fils et un ancien haut responsable
  4. 4.
    Massacre de Ntumbo au Cameroun: Yaoundé sous pression de l'ONU
  5. 5.
    RDCongo: au moins dix morts dans un nouveau massacre près de Beni
  6. 6.
    Maroc : Aït-Ben-Haddou, un village de cinéma
  7. 7.
    Le 11 africain de la semaine (du 11 au 18 février)
  8. 8.
    En Algérie, des activistes du Hirak annoncent la "proclamation du 22 février"
  9. 9.
    États-Unis/Afrique : "Il reste un engagement américain très important sur le continent"
  10. 10.
    Algérie : Louisa Hanoune libérée
SOCIETE
SOCIETE
FRANCEAFRIQUE
FRANCEAFRIQUE
DIASPORA
DIASPORA
Vidéo
Crtv et Equinoxe tv font un compte rendu opposé sur un même événement Cabral Libii tacle Adolphe Moudiki sur la double nationalité Edéa : Alucam expose ses ouvriers à tous les dangers dans les ateliers Dr NDE DJIELE Joseph Francis " N'hésitez pas à nous accorder vos suffrages le 26 mai prochain" « Il nous est reproché par nos adversaires que président Biya a fait 35 ans au pouvoir » Eric Maxim Choupo Moting Moïse Essoh : « On ne fait que s’enfoncer presque dans un gouffre sans fond » Mr Theodore POUFONG, the SDF Chairman in Belgium wonders the role of political parties in Cameroon Larry Ayamba : When Kwame Nkrumah came to visit Foncha, he landed in airport in Tiko Mme Edwige Abena : « La FASCADI n’est pas le prolongement du RDPC » «Nous utiliserons tous les moyens de droit pour faire rétablir la vérité des urnes» Séquence spécifique des gardiens remplaçants des lions indomptables du Cameroun
FRANCAISCAMER
FRANCAISCAMER
LE SAVIEZ-VOUS
LE SAVIEZ-VOUS
MéDIA
MéDIA