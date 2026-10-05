October 01, 2026, Douala: IHS Cameroon, part of the IHS Holding Limited (NYSE: IHS) (“IHS Towers”) group, one of the largest independent owners, operators, and developers of shared communications infrastructure in the world by tower count, and Orange Cameroun, part of Orange Group, one of Cameroon’s leading telecommunication carriers and providers of global IT and telecommunication services, have signed a one-year partnership to launch DIGIT4HER.

DIGIT4HER is a strategic program designed to help bridge the digital and economic gender divide in Cameroon, with training provided through Orange Digital Centers. It aims to empower 200+ young women across three regions of Cameroon by equipping them with critical digital, financial, and entrepreneurial skills, designed to enhance employability and foster sustainable business creation. Targeting secondary school graduates who have left formal education or who face socio-economic barriers, the program will be deployed across the key regional hubs of Buea, Dschang, and Ngaoundéré.

Key Highlights of DIGIT4HER

Direct skills training: over 200 young women will receive hands-on training in core digital capabilities, financial literacy, self-development, and entrepreneurship.

Economic integration: participants will receive dedicated mentorship and tailored post-training guidance toward direct employment or start-up launch support.

Regional reach: strategic deployment in Buea, Dschang, and Ngaoundéré will provide broad geographic coverage and localized social impact across each region.

Digital inclusion: the project seeks to address structural gender disparities by providing underserved women with the tools to participate in the modern digital economy.

Fatim Cissé, CEO, IHS Cameroon & Côte d’Ivoire, commented, “Building robust communications infrastructure is only half of the digital equity equation—the other half is ensuring everyone has the skills to thrive in a digital economy. We believe that empowering young women with critical digital skills is directly tied to the future prosperity of Cameroon and we are proud to partner with Orange Cameroun. Through DIGIT4HER, we will be able to reach young women in Buea, Dschang, and Ngaoundéré, helping them secure a direct pathway toward employment, business creation, and financial independence."

Dr Patrick Benon, CEO, Orange Cameroun, said, “The mission of our Orange Digital Centers are to democratize access to digital skills, support local innovation, and nurture the talent that will shape the Cameroon of tomorrow. This is why DIGIT4HER was designed: to strengthen support for women and help them unlock their full potential in the digital economy. We want to do more than just offer training. We want to open opportunities, reveal talent, encourage boldness, and support young Cameroonian women on their path toward employment, entrepreneurship, and financial independence.”

About IHS Towers: IHS Towers is one of the largest independent owners, operators and developers of shared communications infrastructure in the world by tower count and is solely focused on the emerging markets. The company has over 28,000 towers across its five markets, including Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Nigeria, South Africa and Zambia. For more information, please email: communications@ihstowers.com or visit: www.ihstowers.com

About Orange Digital Centers: Orange Group is one of the world’s leading telecommunications carriers and providers of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies with presence in 26 countries.

In February 2026, Orange unveiled “Trust the future”, a new strategic chapter built on trust to unlock growth and ambitions on Customer intimacy, Innovative growth and Excellence at scale. Orange is underpinned by strong commitments to the people, society and the planet. The Orange Digital Centers concept, deployed in more than 15 countries, are materializing part of this engagement. Inaugurated in 2021 in Cameroon and based in Douala, the Orange Digital Center has continued its expansion across the country and now relies on another four Orange Digital Centers based at the universities of Buea, Dschang, Ngaoundéré, Yaoundé and Maroua. Orange Cameroun has invested over 1.5 billion CFA francs to accelerate digital innovation through its Orange Digital Centers, positioned as true "innovation greenhouses" combining training spaces, digital fabrication workshops and startup acceleration programs. In 2025, its nationwide footprint enabled up to 8,200 youths to be trained in digital courses, 35% of which were women. The ambition of the Orange Digital Center remains unchanged: to put digital innovation at the service of socio-economic development through a strategy built around digital inclusion, embedding digital culture, job creation, support for Cameroonian startups, and support for student entrepreneurship, in partnership with public and private institutions.

Press contact: Patrick TUETE 699 94 54 97 patrick.tuete@orange.com

Lauriane NGAMENI 699 94 86 61 lauriane.ngameni@orange.com