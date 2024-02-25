Cameroun :: Nkambe Tragedy In Cameroon: Victims Demand Justice

Nkambé is a beautiful district of the Donga-Mantung department in the North-West region of Cameroon.

It is the place where people gather during official holidays for the festivities. Except that on February 11, 2024, while the whole of Cameroon commemorates the National Youth Day, the branch of terrorists claiming to be Ambozonians takes advantage, and sows panic during this festival dedicated to Cameroonian youth.

On the tiles, the criminals left a 15-year-old boy dead, seriously injured who were treated in hospital. A few weeks after this umpteenth tragedy, the victims, the victims' relatives, Me Emmanuel NSAHLAI and several other associations are demanding that justice be done.

This is too much, we must act together to apprehend the authors, their financial supporters based in Germany, Italy, France, the United States, Norway, South Africa and other countries.

Peace is threatened, the humanitarian field, international solidarity must show its good faith so that these outlaws who finance international terrorism are arrested. To achieve this, Me Emmanuel NSAHLAI, an international lawyer practicing in California, the USA and Cameroon, contacted the international criminal court, the organization of human rights and freedoms, the counter-terrorism committee, the office of the high commission of United Nations Human Rights, the United Nations Human Rights Council, Interpol, the European Court of Human Rights and other organizations that can help stop the separatists where they are.

Yvonne NJOKA, director of CAVAT explains that the association's mission is based on compassion and action. The action of the brilliant Cameroonian international lawyer is for the cause of the people who cry, bruised, encouraged by the Cameroonian government, Barrister Emmanuel NSAHLAI is a patriot who loves his country and his people. This social support is bearing a lot of fruit, because more than 30 financiers of this terrorism movement have been put in prison. If the solution does not seem very quick, it is near and even the end of this movement. While waiting to reduce this barbarity to its simple expression, Cameroonians express their condolences to the victims and their families.