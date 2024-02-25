NKAMBE tragedy in Cameroon: Victims demand justice
CAMEROUN :: SOCIETE

Cameroun :: Nkambe Tragedy In Cameroon: Victims Demand Justice

Nkambé is a beautiful district of the Donga-Mantung department in the North-West region of Cameroon. 

It is the place where people gather during official holidays for the festivities. Except that on February 11, 2024, while the whole of Cameroon commemorates the National Youth Day, the branch of terrorists claiming to be Ambozonians takes advantage, and sows panic during this festival dedicated to Cameroonian youth. 

On the tiles, the criminals left a 15-year-old boy dead, seriously injured who were treated in hospital. A few weeks after this umpteenth tragedy, the victims, the victims' relatives, Me Emmanuel NSAHLAI and several other associations are demanding that justice be done. 

This is too much, we must act together to apprehend the authors, their financial supporters based in Germany, Italy, France, the United States, Norway, South Africa and other countries. 

Peace is threatened, the humanitarian field, international solidarity must show its good faith so that these outlaws who finance international terrorism are arrested. To achieve this, Me Emmanuel NSAHLAI, an international lawyer practicing in California, the USA and Cameroon, contacted the international criminal court, the organization of human rights and freedoms, the counter-terrorism committee, the office of the high commission of United Nations Human Rights, the United Nations Human Rights Council, Interpol, the European Court of Human Rights and other organizations that can help stop the separatists where they are.  

Yvonne NJOKA, director of CAVAT explains that the association's mission is based on compassion and action. The action of the brilliant Cameroonian international lawyer is for the cause of the people who cry, bruised,  encouraged by the Cameroonian government, Barrister Emmanuel NSAHLAI is a patriot who loves his country and his people. This social support is bearing a lot of fruit, because more than 30 financiers of this terrorism movement have been put in prison. If the solution does not seem very quick, it is near and even the end of this movement. While waiting to reduce this barbarity to its simple expression, Cameroonians express their condolences to the victims and their families.

Lire aussi dans la rubrique SOCIETE

NKAMBE tragedy in Cameroon: Victims demand justice
Les habitants de Nola refusent de travailler dans les mines chinoises à cause des pressions des Usa
Carnet noir : Deux anciens ministres quittent la scène
PROMOTE 2024 : Les encouragements de Ferdinand NGOH NGOH à l'équipe Camtel
Emeutes de février 2008 au Cameroun, Qu'est ce qui s'est passé? Quelques noms des victimes
AFFAIRE BOPDA ET MARTINEZ UN TRAIN PEUT EN CACHER UN AUTRE, POUR LA DIVERSION
Salon Promote 9e édition : ceux qui font les bonnes affaires même hors du site
ADIEU FIDÈLE FUMI, L’HOMME DE BABITCHOUA, L’ENFANT DE NEW-DEIDO… Par Jean-Marc Soboth
LETTRE D’INFORMATION Pour l’urgente attention de la communauté Bangou
Promote 2024 : la presse privée mobilisée
PRÉSENTEZ-VOUS DANS L’ANTRE D’UN DRAGON À CIEL OUVERT AVEC LE JEU DRAGON TRIBE DE SUPERGOOAL
Bruno Bidjang en prison pour avoir appelé à s'indigner contre la hausse des prix des carburants ?

Les + récents

20:32
NKAMBE tragedy in Cameroon: Victims demand justice

NKAMBE tragedy in Cameroon: Victims demand justice
16:48
Les habitants de Nola refusent de travailler dans les mines chinoises à cause des pressions des Usa

Les habitants de Nola refusent de travailler dans les mines chinoises à cause des pressions des Usa
16:40
Carnet noir : Deux anciens ministres quittent la scène

Carnet noir : Deux anciens ministres quittent la scène
16:00
PROMOTE 2024 : Les encouragements de Ferdinand NGOH NGOH à l'équipe Camtel

PROMOTE 2024 : Les encouragements de Ferdinand NGOH NGOH à l'équipe Camtel
14:28
Emeutes de février 2008 au Cameroun, Qu'est ce qui s'est passé? Quelques noms des victimes

Emeutes de février 2008 au Cameroun, Qu'est ce qui s'est passé? Quelques noms des victimes

SOCIETE :: les + lus

LE DéBAT

POINT DU DROIT

partenaire

canal de vie

Vidéo de la semaine

Gabin TCHOUPO (Ballet diaspora Camerounaise) l'invité Sopieprod
SLIM PEZIN: Cérémonie des obsèques à Paris
Ruth KOTTO EN LIVE AU PYRAMIDE CONGRES 31/12/2023
Mbai Mbombo Intrnational à Argenteuil le 20 janvier 2024
Hilaire SOPIE Remise de Diplôme Master2 en Journalisme à la Mairie de Paris

Vidéo

Fête de la jeunesse Camerounaise : Conseils de Karim Jguirim pour étudier en Belgique
Promotion de l'éducation néerlandophone à la Fête de la Jeunesse Camerounaise à Bruxelles
Fête de la Jeunesse Camerounaise: 11 Février 2024 en Belgique
Dialogue Constructif : Échanges Interinstitutionnels entre l'ADECAT et les Partenaires
Échange ADECAT & Ambassade Cameroun en Belgique : Regards croisés sur l'état civil et l'éducation

L'actualité en vidéo