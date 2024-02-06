Cameroun :: Mtn Cameroon Celebrates Its Chairman M. Colin Mukete As He Hands Over The Reins To M.ebenezer Essoka



MTN Cameroon is pleased to announce the election of Mr Ebenezer Essoka as its new Board of Directors Chairman. In an MTN Cameroon Board Meeting held in Johannesburg on Friday 2nd February 2024, the Directors elected Mr Ebenezer Essoka to succeed Mr Mukete.

Mr Ebenezer Essoka is a seasoned Cameroonian executive brings over 30 years of corporate experience and expertise from his tenure on various Boards as well as from his time at Standard Chartered Bank, where he was Vice Chairman for Africa and formerly CEO for South Africa and Southern Africa, as well as CEO for Central and West Africa. Mr Colin Mukete announced to the MTN Cameroon Board his intention to step down as Chairman of MTN Cameroon in 2024. Mr Mukete has held the role of Chairman of the MTN Cameroon Board since the company’s inception in 2002, when it was the successful bidder for the privatisation of Camtel’s mobile business. During his time as Chairman of MTN Cameroon, it has experienced a successful period of growth and is currently the largest mobile operator in Cameroon.

At a dinner held in honour of Mr Mukete and hosted by the MTN Group, Mr Mukete said, “After 21 years as Chairman of MTN Cameroon, overseeing the company’s phenomenal growth and transformation during that period, I felt that now was the right time to step aside. I look forward to working with my successor, Mr Essoka to ensure a smooth transition.

Mr Jonas Mcebisi, Chairman of the MTN Group Board of Directors, present at the dinner shared his appreciation of Mr Mukete, saying, “It has been a great honour working and serving alongside Mr Mukete. His exemplary leadership and stewardship of the Board and the Company has been an inspiration. It encourages us to continue to do more on our quest to Lead Digital Solutions for Africa’s progress. Cameroon is one of MTN Group’s key markets on the continent whose digital progress we are committed to drive for many years to come. We look forward to continuing this work with Mr Essoka”. Mr Ebenezer Asante, the Senior Vice President of MTN Group Markets who has worked closely with Mr Mukete over the years reflected on the company’s journey thus far.

He said, “MTN Cameroon has had an exceptional journey of more than 21 years in Cameroon, guided by the unwavering leadership and support of Mr Mukete. As he steps down as Chairman, his legacy resonates through the chapters of the company’s success. We truly thank Mr Mukete for his role as a visionary architect of progress and we welcome Mr Essoka wholeheartedly.” Among the distinguished guests who came to celebrate Mr Mukete were MTN Group Executives as well as Board Members from other MTN Group subsidiaries, and those of MTN Cameroon and the Mobile Money Corporation. Mr Mukete confirmed that he will continue to be involved in the business of MTN Cameroon as a Board Director and Shareholder.