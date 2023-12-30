Cameroun :: Message À La Nation : Le Chairman Joshua Osih Devoile Le Programme Politique Du Sdf. :: Cameroon

Dans son message politique aux Camerounais le 30 Decembre 2023, le Chairman du Social Democratic Front SDF le poids lourd de l’opposition Camerounaise revient sur les sujets qui ont marqués l’activité socio politique du pays. Sous fond de programme politique. Nous revenons sur les principaux points de cet importants discours pour les jeunes notament les militants du parti.

Sur la Disparition de son leader charismatique Ni Jonh Fru Ndi

2023 a été une année difficile pour notre parti et pour nous Tous. Nous avons fait face à une perte significative - la disparition d'un Géant de la démocratie camerounaise. Le souvenir des moments que nous avons passés aux côtés de notre emblématique Président de regrettée mémoire, Son Excellence Ni John Fru Ndi, reste vif, rempli de son esprit inébranlable et de son incroyable dévouement envers notre Peuple et la démocratie. Il était un phare de courage et de leadership, et son héritage nous inspirera toujours dans notre lutte pour un Cameroun libre et prospère.

La lutte continue.

Mais malgré les défis, nous avons montré nos vraies couleurs. Nous avons organisé le congrès de notre parti et fait de cet évènement une manifestation vibrante de notre engagement envers les pratiques démocratiques. L'excitation et l'énergie au Palais des Sports de Yaoundé, où nous nous sommes réunis pour élire notre nouveau Comité Exécutif National, étaient historiques. C'était un moment puissant, témoignant de notre dévouement à la démocratie et de notre détermination à apporter le changement que notre Nation mérite.



Une solution politique au conflit dans les regions du Nord-ouest et Sud-ouest

Nos frères et sœurs des régions du Nord-Ouest et du Sud-Ouest continuent de vivre une souffrance immense. Ils perdent chaque jour des membres de leur famille et sont confrontés à la peur et à l'insécurité. J'ai rencontré des individus résilients qui ont fait face à des épreuves inimaginables en raison du conflit en cours. J'ai eu des conversations avec des familles déchirées et des enfants aspirant simplement à l'éducation. Les souffrances de notre peuple ont touché mon cœur, et je veux que vous sachiez que le SDF est en solidarité à vos côtés. Cette crise est une affaire politique et ne sera résolue que par une solution politique. Etant un Parti profondément enraciné dans ces régions, nous continuons d’indiquer aux pouvoirs en place que nos bons offices sont disponibles pour contribuer à mettre un terme à cette effusion de sang et à cette incessante violence.

Boko Haram recrute dans la pauvreté, la misere et la famine.

J'ai également suivi de près les atrocités de la crise persistante de Boko Haram dans l'Extrême-Nord, marquée par la pauvreté, le sous-développement, la pénurie d'eau, la malnutrition et le risque croissant de famine. Cette crise continue de frapper durement nos compatriotes dans cette partie de notre pays, les plongeant dans des conditions de vie terribles, la peur et l'insécurité. Tout cela doit prendre fin. Les conséquences des échecs catastrophiques du régime de Biya pour résoudre ce problème sont graves. Plus de 8 000 Camerounais ont perdu la vie dans les conflits armés en cours, dont 99 % sont des civils innocents, des femmes et des enfants. Plus de 1,2 millions d'autres personnes ont été déplacées, dont environ 900 000 sont des personnes déplacées internes venant de ces trois régions. Et la pire tragédie de cette crise est le fait que l'éducation de plus de 700 000 enfants a été brutalement interrompue pendant 7 ans et continue de l'être. Une génération entière est sacrifiée !

Il faut Corriger les injustices sociales…

En tant que Nation, nous avons le devoir primordial de corriger cette injustice sociale. Ces crises ne sont rien de moins qu'un témoignage des échecs catastrophiques du régime de Biya, et nous savons tous qu'il est impossible d'utiliser les mêmes personnes qui ont causé un problème pour le résoudre. Les élections à venir sont une opportunité immédiate de réparer collectivement les injustices qui sont à la base des conflits armés et de la violence qui sévissent dans tout le Cameroun. Nous ne soutiendrons jamais la violence, mais nous comprenons également qu'il n'y a pas de paix sans justice sociale. Le SDF défend la justice sociale et l'égalité des chances. Nous prônons le pouvoir par le peuple et pour le peuple à travers des institutions démocratiques solides et un système de gouvernement fédéral. Nous sommes pour la paix et la prospérité.

Par une transformation économique.

le SDF a grandi et a gagné en maturité et en expérience politique. Le parti est plus que jamais transformé et plus déterminé. Je vous demande de continuer à croire en la capacité du SDF de conduire ce pays hors de ces temps sombres et de le reconstruire en mieux, ensemble. Le SDF a une vision claire pour notre pays - une vision qui met l'accent sur le soulagement du fardeau qui pèse sur nos citoyens et qui garantit un avenir plus lumineux pour chaque famille de notre nation. Cette vision préconise l'allocation d'au moins 40 % du budget de l'État au développement local et la création d'au moins une grande industrie par département. Une vision qui encourage les initiatives entrepreneuriales, qui favorise l'innovation et la croissance des entreprises. Une vision qui reconnaît pleinement l'urgence d'une transition écologique. Le SDF a un plan pour apporter les changements longtemps attendus afin que notre économie facilite réellement la vie de chacun, que ce soit pour la femme commerçante qui élève seule ses enfants, pour les agriculteurs dans nos villages qui luttent pour joindre les deux bouts ou pour l'étudiant qui se demande comment payer les frais de scolarité et le loyer de l'année prochaine.

Et une transformation politique.

Depuis 1990, le SDF est en première ligne des réformes électorales et institutionnelles au Cameroun. Nous ne nous relâcherons pas tant qu'ELECAM. ne deviendra pas un organisme électoral véritablement indépendant, tant que le système électoral ne sera pas entièrement numérisé. Nous continuerons de nous battre pour l'introduction d'un bulletin unique de même que l´établissement de l'âge de vote à 18 ans. Pendant que nous nous engageons dans cette lutte, nous vous demandons de ne pas perdre espoir. Continuez à vous inscrire massivement sur les listes électorales. Si vous avez déménagé depuis votre inscription ou si vous êtes victime de la violence actuelle et que vous avez été déplacé, contactez la branche locale d'ELECAM directement ou par l'intermédiaire d'un membre du SDF pour faire changer votre bureau de vote. L'expérience nous enseigne que lorsque les citoyens exercent leur droit de vote et participent au processus démocratique, ils peuvent façonner la gouvernance de leur pays et contribuer à son progrès. Aujourd'hui, il n'y a rien de plus important que vous puissiez faire pour nos enfants et le temps joue contre nous. Faites-le dès que possible.

Extraits du discours du chairman Joshua Osih à la Nation

Message to the Nation of SDF Chairman Joshua Osih : conflict in the North West and South West will only be solved through a political solution.

Integrality of MESSAGE TO THE NATION 30TH DECEMBER 2023

Fellow Cameroonians,

As we bid farewell to 2023 and welcome the dawn of a new year, 2024, permit me address you with my heart, on behalf of the Social Democratic Front. 2023 has been tough for our party, and for all of us. We faced a significant loss—the passing of a giant of Cameroon’s democracy. The memory of the times we spent together with our emblematic Chairman of blessed memory, H.E Ni John Fru Ndi remains vivid, filled with his unwavering spirit and his incredible dedication to our people. He was a beacon of courage, and his legacy will forever inspire us in our journey towards a free and prosperous Cameroon.

But amidst the challenges, we showed our true colours. We organized our party convention, a vibrant display of our commitment to democratic practices. The excitement and energy at the Yaoundé Sports Complex where we gathered to elect our new National Executive Committee were historic. It was a powerful moment a testament to our dedication to democracy and determination to bring about the change our nation deserves.

Our brothers and sisters in the North West and South West regions are going through a time of immense pain and suffering. Losing family members every day as well as being subjected to fear and insecurity. I've met resilient individuals who have faced unimaginable hardships due to the ongoing conflict. I have had conversations with families torn apart and children yearning for education. The sufferings of our people have touched my heart, and I want you to know that the SDF stands with you, shoulder to shoulder, in solidarity.

This issue is a political issue and will only be solved through a political solution. As a party deeply rooted in these regions, we continue to indicate to the powers that be, that our good offices are available, to help bring about a stop to this everlasting bloodshed and violence.

I have as well been actively following-up the atrocities of the ongoing Boko Haram crisis in the far north, ushered in by poverty, underdevelopment, water scarcity, malnutrition and the growing risk of famine – this crisis too continuous to hit hard our compatriots in this part of our country and as a consequence they’re going through terrible living conditions, fear and insecurity. All this must end.

No single Cameroonian, be it in the North West and South West or in the Northern regions takes up a gun at the cost of a decent job or a small business. These boys and girls are recruited from poverty, joblessness and hopelessness. As a nation, we have a paramount duty to correct this social injustice. These crisis are nothing less than a testament to the Biya regime’s catastrophic failures and we all know that you cannot use the same people who caused a problem to resolve it. The elections ahead are our next immediate chance to collectively repair the injustices that have been at the corner stone of the ongoing armed conflicts and violence, all over Cameroon. We will never support violence, but we also understand that without social justice, there is no peace. The SDF stands for social justice and equal opportunities. We stand for power to be in the hands of the people, through strong democratic institutions and federalism. We stand for peace and a shared prosperity.

The consequences of the Biya regime’s catastrophic failures are severe. Over 8,000 Cameroonians have lost their lives in the ongoing armed conflicts of which 99% are innocent civilians, women and children. More than 1.2 million others have been displaced, of which about 900’000 are Internally Displaced from those three regions and the worst tragedy of these crisis, is the fact that the education of over 700,000 children has been brutally disrupted for 7 years and going. An entire generation sacrificed!

Economically, 2023 has been extremely tough for many Cameroonians. I lived your struggles, and I felt the impact firsthand. I met hardworking mothers who shared their worries about the rising prices of basic commodities. It broke my heart to see families struggling to pay for basic things like fish, rice, oil or even fire wood. Millions of struggling Cameroonians battled helplessly to contain high costs of living. I sat down with a young graduate from the university, who narrated her arduous and disheartening journey of job search. Countless applications rejected. Her attempt to start her own business met with numerous challenges. No access to funding, burdensome regulations and numerous and high taxes. Her story is the story of millions of young Cameroonians.

In 2023, nearly 9.3 million compatriots who constituted our active workforce were in a situation of social insecurity. Most, if not all of our youth had no choice but to resort to self-reliance and precarious informal jobs. We had instances where over 8000 candidates competed for 40 government positions revealing the despair of our youth. Food insecurity is hitting at the doorsteps of 2.3 million citizens and unfortunately, the regions most affected by this are the regions suffering from armed conflicts. They have even been declared economically devasted by the Biya regime. As if this is not enough, the regime created an estimated 87 new taxes this year to continue feeding the privileged while an estimated 8000 billion FCFA have been embezzled by the same individuals over the past 10 years. While this is going on, about 27’000 of our children suffer from irreversible severe malnutrition and over 400’000 compatriots are homeless. Our country is in such a bad state that we actually need an urgent humanitarian response to take care of over 2.7 million vulnerable people. We don’t even want to mention our right to electric power, pipe borne water, safe motorable roads and decent jobs. In fact, our country is at the verge of collapse.

I know that in times like this, the easy way out is to give up. Maybe you are tired of the direction this country is heading to and you do not trust any politician or political party to lead us to a bright future. Today I'm asking you to continue to believe in the SDF’s ability to lead this country out of these dark times and build it back better, together. The SDF has a clear vision for our country—a vision that focuses on alleviating the burden on our citizens and ensuring a brighter future for every family in our nation. This vision advocates the allocation of at least 40% of the state budget to local development and the setting up of at least one industry per Division. A vision that encourages entrepreneurial initiatives and fosters innovation and business growth. A vision that takes full cognizance of the imperative of an ecological transition. The SDF has a plan to make long overdue changes so that our economy actually makes life a little easier for everybody whether it's the market woman trying to raise her kids on her own or the family farmers struggling to make ends meet from their hard work or the student wondering how to pay next year’s tuition and rents.



But at this time the President who rules our country and those who enable him, have shown that they don't believe in these things. They don’t believe in our right to have a better life. They don’t believe in Cameroon.

The sociopolitical and economic transformation of our country requires collective efforts. A coalition of the determined, the willing, and it is is not just about politicians. Our civil society organisations, religious associations and worker’s trade unions must take centre stage in this endeavour. I have spent considerable moments with these amazing individuals and leaders, sharing concerns and seeking blueprints on the way forward. They constitute the backbone of our nation-the driving force behind progress. That is why the SDF has established a functional partnership with trade union confederations in Cameroon to create the Cameroon Labor Movement, CALAMO. And this is just the beginning. We are working to build a real, strong Progressive Coalition in our country over the coming months. A coalition based on a shared vision and clear areas of collaboration. Furthermore, we will not succeed in liberating our country by cutting ourselves off from the rest of Africa. This is why the SDF is engaging with the PPA-CI in Côte d’Ivoire and other sister parties in putting in place the Convergence of African Peoples. This sovereignist movement will set the tone for our diplomatic action.

In 2023 with a parliamentary minority, we were able to obtain quite some significant results like the battle for the payment of arrears due to state teachers, the long-awaited operationalisation of the Deposits and Consignment Fund (CDEC) or the calling-up of the Bar exams to mention just a few.

The year 2024 marks the eve of crucial elections in our country. I understand why many of us might have lost faith in politics and the electoral process. The current rules have been manipulated in favour of the oligarchy hiding behind the CPDM, making it easier for them to maintain their state capture.

However, there is a crucial point to consider. The president and those in power, who benefit from the status quo, rely on our frustration. They understand that they cannot win you over with their policies and records.

Consequently, they aim to make it extremely challenging for your vote to make a difference and convince you that your vote is insignificant. This is how they secure their victory and maintain the power to make decisions that impact your life and the lives of your loved ones. It is through this method that the economy continues to be captured by the small group of individuals in power. This is how violence continues to reign all over Cameroon. We need to change this. We need to change the system in place, democratically.

Since 1990, the SDF has been on the forefront of electoral and institutional reforms in Cameroon. We will not relent until ELECAM becomes a truly independent election body, until the electoral system is completely digitalized, we will continue to fight for the introduction of a single ballot and a reduction of the voting age to 18. While we engage in this fight, we call on you not to lose hope. Continue to register massively in the electoral register. If you have moved from where you registered or you are a victim of the ongoing violence and have been displaced, meet the local ELECAM branch through an SDF member or directly to get your voting station changed. Experiences teach us that when citizens exercise their right to vote and participate in the democratic process, they can shape the governance of their country and contribute to its progress. Today, there is nothing more important you can do for our children and time is against us. Do it as soon as possible.

Thank you all for your unwavering support. As we step into the coming year, let's hold onto hope, determination, and the utmost belief in the change we can achieve. Together, as one united force, we will build a Cameroon that future generations will be proud to inherit. I know that I can count on you. You know that you can count on us. We are together. Dear Cameroonians, I wish you a happy and prosperous new year 2024.

God bless you God bless Cameroon

Thank You

Hon. Joshua OSIH National Chairman