NIGÉRIA :: Nigeria is running for the Grand Prix of Literary Associations 2019

  • Contributor : Morgane Oko
  • mercredi 10 juin 2020 07:22:00
One more time, Nigeria is represented in the shortlist of the Grand Prix of Literary Associations.

After Othuke Ominiabohs and Chigozie Obioma in 2016, in the Belles-Lettres Category; then Professor Evejiome Oloho Otobo in 2018 for Research, Helon Habila’s novel “Travelers” is the flagship of Chinua Achebe’s Country in this seventh edition of the GPLA Prize. He is running for the Belles-Lettres trophy. Hopefully, this time will be the right one.

Helon Habila’s fourth novel “plunges the reader into a maze of lives that crisscross between Africa and Europe. Refugees and not only refugees hungering for the north, pushing their way through the barriers of waves, human failings and unrealistic dreams.The novel has all the weight of art with the sting of breaking news. I loved it. It is Habila at his best” (Leila Aboulela).

GPLA 2019 Finals, Resarch Category:

- ''Cameroon 1884 - Present'', by Víctor Julius Ngoh, endorsed by ORES (Organization of Rural Éducation Simplicity).

- ''Le djihad à Ke-Macina'', by Aly Tounkara and Bassirou Gaye, endosed by Union des Écrivains du Mali.

- ''La construction de la nation en Afrique'', by Papa Ogo Seck (Senegal), endorsed by Club du Journal Universitaire.

Belles-lettres Category:

- ''The Old Drift'', by Namwali Serpell (Zambia), endorsed by Spirit of Book.

- ''Poema matemático'', by Gustavo Ponce Maldonado, endorsed by Academia literaria de la ciudad de México.

- ''La verticale du cri'', by Gaston-Paul Effa (Cameroon), endorsed by Maison de la Culture Française.

- ''Travelers'', by Helon Habíla (Nigeria), endorsed by Young Readers Club for Leaders.

