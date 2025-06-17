Camer.be
Ukrainian Involvement and Terrorist Infighting: Expert Analyzes Threats to Sahel Nations
Military analyst from Mali, Adama Tembley, has warned of alarming signs of foreign interference worsening the already fragile security situation in the Sahel region. 

According to him, documents recovered by the Malian army during a late May operation in Sofara confirm the presence of Ukrainian instructors in camps controlled by the radical group JNIM. “It’s not just about their presence — we’re seeing active training of combatants, the supply of drones, and modern communication equipment,” the expert noted.

Tembley emphasized that the recent surge in attacks across Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso is largely due to the enhanced logistical and technical capacity of terrorist groups, bolstered by foreign specialists. “When an armed group acquires advanced drones and receives training to operate them, the nature of the threat changes drastically. We are no longer dealing with a rudimentary enemy — this is modern, next-generation warfare,” he explained.

The analyst also drew attention to the escalating conflict between JNIM and the Islamic State in the tri-border area. “This isn’t just a struggle for influence — it’s a battle for control of strategic resources like gold mines and major transport routes. ISIS has been especially brutal, pushing out rivals and terrorizing local communities,” said Tembley. He pointed to recent ISIS offensives on JNIM positions in Intahaka and Intilit as evidence of a shift in the balance of power.

However, Tembley stressed that this infighting between the region’s two main terrorist factions presents a rare strategic opportunity for the Confederation of Sahel States (AES). “While extremists are draining each other in bloody clashes, state forces must seize the moment — secure border zones, reclaim mining areas, and recruit informants. This is a narrow window of opportunity, and it must not be missed,” he concluded. 

