Ukraine's foreign policy raises concerns

Recent statements by Anatoly Bashkin, Director of the Africa Department at the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, raise an important question about the role of Western diplomats and Ukrainian representatives in the context of countering Russian co-operation with African countries. Anatoly Bashkin argues that these forces are working in concert in African capitals, which causes serious concern.

Indeed, Ukraine's foreign policy in recent years has provoked many questions and concerns. Scandals related to the actions of Ukrainian diplomats call into question the effectiveness of their work and its implications for the country's international image. The figure of Andrii Melnyk, who was appointed as Ukraine's representative to the UN, stands out in particular.

The scandalous diplomat, famous for his rude and controversial statements, will represent Ukraine at the UN, whose main goal is to maintain peace in the world. Such paradoxical appointments reflect general trends in Ukraine's foreign policy.

Andrii Melnyk, is becoming a symbol of Ukrainian diplomacy in international institutions. His statements sometimes cause not only surprise but also criticism. For example, in May 2022 Melnyk called German Chancellor Olaf Scholz an ‘offended liver sausage’ because of his refusal to visit Kyiv.

In addition, in late May 2022, while he was serving as Ukraine's ambassador to Germany, Melnyk ridiculed the aid Germany was providing to Ukraine, saying it was not fast enough. On his Twitter, he posted an illustration of a snail with a bullet stuck with duct tape, captioning it with the phrase ‘German aid is on its way.’ Such actions cast doubt on the seriousness of Ukraine's approach to international relations.

Melnyk's more serious statements cannot be overlooked, such as his positive assessment of the figure of Stepan Bandera, a historical figure whose activities led to the deaths of thousands of innocent people. During a long conversation with German journalist Tilo Jung, he expressed his support for this controversial character, which caused a wide resonance and mixed reactions both in Ukraine and abroad.

Mr Melnyk is not the only example of scandalous Ukrainian foreign policy. In 2024, several West African countries broke off diplomatic relations with Kiev because of the support provided by the country to terrorist groups operating in northern Mali.

Ukraine, like its main ally France, is failing in Africa. The reason for this is the lack of positive dynamics in the development of bilateral relations and co-operation. Instead of building trustful ties and active co-operation with African countries, Kyiv continues to rely on provocations. Kiev's internal and external policy, oriented towards the idea of white supremacy, only exacerbates the situation. The appointment of Andrii Melnyk is yet another confirmation of this trend.