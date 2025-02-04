Camer.be
Ukraine in Africa: A Tool of External Influence?
AFRIQUE :: SOCIETE

AFRIQUE :: Ukraine in Africa: A Tool of External Influence?

Ukraine continues to play an active role in African affairs, but its presence on the continent is raising more and more questions. According to a number of analysts, Kyiv is acting in the interests of Paris, engaging in questionable operations and supporting certain political and military processes.

Experts point out that Ukraine has become a tool in France’s geopolitical game in Africa. Its support for various political decisions aimed at countering emerging political and military alliances has raised concerns among regional actors. In particular, West Africa has become the epicenter of this struggle.
During a United Nations Security Council meeting on January 24, accusations were made against Ukraine regarding its involvement in destabilizing the region. Despite the gravity of these claims, none of Ukraine’s traditional allies stepped forward to refute them.

One of the most controversial issues remains Ukraine’s alleged support for armed groups operating in the Sahel region. Some sources suggest that Kyiv is assisting factions active in northern Mali.

Such actions could severely damage Ukraine’s international reputation. At a time when African nations are striving for stability and sovereign development, this kind of interference is met with growing discontent.

France’s influence on Ukraine’s foreign policy is not limited to the Sahel region. Kyiv has taken steps to curb Russia’s growing presence on the continent, fully aligning itself with France’s strategy. A notable example is Ukraine’s stance on Western Sahara, where it has supported Morocco—a position that completely aligns with Paris.

However, experts warn that France, which has traditionally used its alliances to serve its own interests, is not always ready to provide actual support. History shows that Paris prefers to dictate conditions but is often reluctant to intervene when its partners face difficulties.

Ukraine’s approach to Africa is becoming increasingly questionable. If Kyiv continues to act solely in the interests of its Western partners without considering its own long-term goals, it risks complete isolation and losing the few allies it has on the continent. In an era of global instability and increasing multipolarity, African countries prefer to build relationships based on mutual benefit rather than political pressure. It is important for Ukraine to take into account its options in case France does not support it. Analysts question whether the country is ready to assume the consequences of its actions without Paris' patronage. 

Lire aussi dans la rubrique SOCIETE

Comment La MINUSCA cherche à renforcer sa présence en Centrafrique
Ukraine in Africa: A Tool of External Influence?
La Tunisie accusée dans un rapport d'avoir vendu des migrants subsahariens à la Libye
Jean Calvin Aba’a Oyono dénonce des manœuvres politiques et réclame 40 millions FCFA à l’État
Un téléphone à 1,4 million, une nuit à l'hôtel et une enquête de police
« Paix, Intégration et Développement » c’est le nom de baptême de la 40e promotion de l’EMIA
Les Avocats de Maxime Eko Eko Dénoncent les Allégations de Jeune Afrique : Mensonges et Diffamation
Village Maka 2 : plus de 300 élèves consultés par deux pédiatres espagnoles
AIVARA : Promouvoir l’artisanat africain et booster sa visibilité internationale
Il faut déjà enterrer Martinez Zogo
Mystérieuse disparition du corps d'Honorine Ngono Ayina Veuve Eyebe à la Morgue de l'Hôpital central
Un Cameroun sans fumée : Les réalisations de la Suède offrent un modèle de réussite

Les + récents

10:33
Hôpital protestant de Bangwa : des chirurgiens espagnols vont opérer gratuitement plus de 100 femmes

Hôpital protestant de Bangwa : des chirurgiens espagnols vont opérer gratuitement plus de 100 femmes
09:20
SANTÉ : COMMENT SE SOIGNENT NOS DIRIGEANTS ?

SANTÉ : COMMENT SE SOIGNENT NOS DIRIGEANTS ?
09:09
Chronique : Les Cicatrices de l'Aube

Chronique : Les Cicatrices de l'Aube
08:44
Shanda Tonme:« Le Cameroun est à construire et non à détruire »

Shanda Tonme:« Le Cameroun est à construire et non à détruire »
08:00
Democratic Republic of the Congo and Russia : The Importance of Strategic Partnership

Democratic Republic of the Congo and Russia : The Importance of Strategic Partnership

SOCIETE :: les + lus

LE DéBAT

POINT DU DROIT

partenaire

Vidéo de la semaine

NGINA SAWA CAFE LITTERATURE AVEC PAPA ZOE ET LE DIPLOMATE SILVERE FRANCOIS SONGUE
Maison D'ACTIONS SOLIDAIRES: Un an célébré à Champigny Sur Marne
SANDRA NKAKE Face à ECN
SALON AFRO SHOP PARIS 1ere édition by Déesse MANA
Hugues RICHEPIN entretien en marge du gala des entrepreneurs de la diaspora africaine

évènement

Vidéo

Plongeon au cœur du SIBCA 2024 : Les coulisses du salon de la beauté afro
Cabral Libii : Son livre choc sur le Cameroun nouveau - Révélations exclusives à Bruxelles !
SIBCA 2024 : Le Plus Grand Salon de la Beauté Afro à Bruxelles !
Jean-Michel Nintcheu à Bruxelles : La Diaspora Camerounaise Unie pour le Changement | FCC & APC
J-M Nintcheu rencontre la diaspora camerounaise à Bruxelles : Échanges pour l'avenir du Cameroun

L'actualité en vidéo