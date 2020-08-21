CAMEROUN :: The letter of the Ambazonia Governing Council to the general secretary of the United Nations :: CAMEROON
CAMEROUN :: The letter of the Ambazonia Governing Council to the general secretary of the United Nations :: CAMEROON
 
CAMEROUN :: POLITIQUE CAMEROUN :: The letter of the Ambazonia Governing Council to the general secretary of the United Nations :: CAMEROON
  • Contributor : AGC
  • vendredi 21 août 2020 08:15:00
  • 296

CAMEROUN :: The letter of the Ambazonia Governing Council to the general secretary of the United Nations :: CAMEROON

To: H.E. Mr. António Guterres, Secretary-General United Nations Headquarters New York, New York 10017.

Dear Mr. Secretary-General:

The Ambazonia Governing Council welcome a statement by the United Nations Organization condemning serious human rights violations and abuses in the ongoing conflict between Ambazonia and Cameroun.

The statement adds that ‘we reiterate the readiness of the UN to work with all stakeholders towards a political solution to the crisis … ‘. While we recognize this as a step in the right direction, it should be pointed out that while one life lost is one too many, the situation of violence in the ongoing war declared by President Paul Biya of Cameroun is not new considering that Ambazonia is not a vacuum in the global order of this world.

On February 14, 2020, the world witnessed the brutal killing in Ngarbuh of 23 innocent Ambazonian civilians including 15 children. While the world and international institutions were outraged and made public statements, nothing substantial has been done till date. UN officials who decried such a gruesome act included Special Representative for Children and Armed Conflict, Virginia Gamba, Special Representative on Sexual Violence in Conflict, Pramila Patten, Special Representative on Violence against Children, Najat Maalla M’jid, and Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide, Adama Dieng.

The implication of voices of UN officials reacting to global issues cannot be over emphasized because that is the preamble upon which the UN was set up in the first place. That is, to save succeeding generations from the scourge of war, to reaffirm faith in fundamental human rights: in the dignity and worth of the human person, in the equal rights of men and women and of nations large and small, and to establish conditions under which justice and respect for the obligations arising from treaties and other sources of international law can be maintained, and to promote social progress and better standards of life in larger freedom.

The Ambazonia Governing Council wants to remind the UN that Ambazonians as a people and geographic expression falls under international and local responsibilities. In its Comm. 266/2003 ruling on the case SCAPO/SCNC against the state of Cameroun, the African Court of Human and Peoples Rights (ACHPR) ruled that Southern Cameroons (Ambazonia) is a distinct people.

The ruling stated inter alia that “the people of Southern Cameroons can legitimately claim to be a people…” The ACHPR further noted that “the people of Southern Cameroons” qualify to be referred to as a “people” because they manifest numerous characteristics and affinities, which include a common history, linguistic tradition,
territorial connection, and political outlook. More importantly Ambazonians identify themselves as a people with a separate and distinct identity. Identity is an innate characteristic within a people. It is up to other external people to recognize such existence, but not to deny it.”

For close to six decades the Ambazonian people have sought for all possible solutions to this conflict locally and internationally to no avail. Since 2016, when a peaceful protest was met with brutal repression and a subsequent declaration of war by Mr. Biya of Cameroun on Ambazonia on November 30, 2017, the Ambazonian people have cried out more to a silent international community and system.

The Ambazonia Governing Council has time and again called the invocation of the UN instrument of the Responsibility to Protect given the atrocities being committed by Cameroun on the Ambazonian people.

It is the responsibility of the UN and its affiliates and the international community to protect the Ambazonian people from the brutality of La Republic du Cameroun army and proxy forces operating in Ambazonia.

It is the responsibility of the occupation regime and forces including all their proxy forces to respect international laws and protocols governing the rules of wars. The Geneva Conventions of 1949 and subsequent protocols of 1977 are clear on the rules governing armed conflicts. The Ambazonian Governing Council and the Ambazonian Defence Forces is not a signatory to all such protocols and treaties yet the only party in respect of all of such treaties and protocols.

Signatories to international treaties and protocols are all in violation of the very treaties and protocols they signed. It is a shame that the Ambazonian Governing Council and the Ambazonian Defence Forces even under such gruesome brutality should be the one to remind and lead the occupiers, and international institutions and bodies to their responsibilities under international law.

Proxy forces loyal to the Yaoundé regime have been carrying out a reign of terror in Ambazonian territory.

This is not without the full blessing of their instructors in Yaoundé, Cameroun. The international system is equipped with the relevant technology and intelligence to support this fact.

It is irresponsible and abdication of responsibility for the UN and the occupation regime to expect the Ambazonian Governing Council and its Defence Forces to control, and worst still accept responsibility for the atrocities of the occupation forces and their proxy militias in Ambazonia.

The Ambazonia Governing Council remains ready for the international stakeholders to recognize that the ongoing conflict between Cameroun and Ambazonia is an international issue that requires international action. We have reiterated our readiness and willingness for a political solution to the current situation.

The Ambazonia Governing Council reaffirms its commitment to a negotiated settlement overseen by a credible neutral party on a neutral ground with a guarantor to oversee the implementation of the outcome.

We have repeatedly declared our openness to a credible multilateral negotiation process under the auspices of the United Nations that should lead to the respect of the inalienable right of the people of Ambazonia to total freedom, sovereignty and respect for our territorial integrity as provided in UN

Resolution 1514 (XV) of 14 December 1961. This is the diplomatic path that can achieve a satisfactory response to your call in Ambazonia, and lead to permanent peace.

Unfortunately, the purported Swiss-led process has been marred with continuous deception by the Swiss mediators. Consequently, the Ambazonian people have no trust in the Swiss to lead a credible process that would have taken advantage of the Covid-19 pandemic global devastation to achieve a satisfactory
response to your appeal.

A credible multilateral negotiation process led by a neutral country other than Switzerland, under the auspices of the United Nations is imperative to achieve a ceasefire and peace diplomatically. I call on your high office to support this alternative process, which is a unified position of the dominant Ambazonia movements.

It is imperative that amidst the ongoing genocide, the United Nations invoke the responsibility to protect the Ambazonian people.

In the absence of this invocation, the Ambazonia Defence Forces have the responsibility to intensify the self-defences of Ambazonian women, children, and civilians at large from oppression, torture, rape and massacres of the people of Ambazonia.

The Ngahbur massacre perpetuated by Cameroun soldiers that received laudable condemnation from your office is a recent case that would have been prevented if we had fully exercised this right to self-defence.

The determination of the people of Ambazonia to free themselves from Cameroun’s tyranny is unwavering.

The Ambazonian Independence cause is not a matter within Cameroon’s domestic jurisdiction. It has its roots in the faulty decolonization process that significantly involved violation of UN Resolutions provisions.

As it were with East Timor and other self-determination causes involving foreign intervention, and to give further credibility to the Swiss-led Process, what work has Switzerland done to obtain a UN General Assembly Resolution on “The Cameroon-Ambazonia Conflict” that further endorses and empowers the conflict resolution process?

To proceed with the process, the Ambazonia Governing Council therefore calls on the UN to translate its words into action by:

1) Requiring Cameroun to commit to a negotiated settlement under the auspicious of a third party guaranteed by the UN;

2) Requesting the Secretary General to appoint a UN Special Envoy to the conflict resolution process;

3) Requiring Cameroun to respect International Human Rights Law in the conflict with Ambazonia;

4) Ask the UNSC to refer Cameroun to the ICC for investigations on its crimes in Ambazonia;

5) Declaring the Ambazonian People as “Endangered” in consideration of the loss of Ambazonian lives and destruction of property;

6) Invoke the Responsibility to Protect and call on the government of Cameroon and the international community to take actions immediately in this regard.

Please, accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Dr Larry Ayamba
Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs
Ambazonia Governing Council

21août
Lire aussi dans la rubrique POLITIQUE
The letter of the Ambazonia Governing Council to the general secretary of the United Nations André Magnus Ekoumou : “Il n’y a ni BAS ni patriotes” Me Fabrice Tchoumen du MRC convoqué au commissariat pour avoir tenu une réunion dans son domicile Nord-Ouest et le Sud-Ouest : les chefs veulent rentrer Jean Simon Ongola Omgba : Redonner confiance à la base démobilisée Urgent: Komidor Njimoluh Hamidou, 72 ans, nouvel ambassadeur en Algérie Mrc : Maurice Kamto nomme des conseillers spéciaux Notre histoire:Procès des présumés complices d’Ahmadou Ahidjo dans la tentative d’assassinat de Biya Bibou Nissack se marie en catimini Massacres au NOSO : Jean-Michel Nintcheu, Les indignations et compassions ne suffiront pas Massacres au NOSO : Anicet Ekanè, C’est l’expression du désespoir des sécessionnistes Petit-neveu de Mobutu et Noir de maison de l’extrême droite portugaise

CAMEROUN POLITIQUE:: les + lus

  1. 1.
    Putsch du 6 avril 1984 au Cameroun: La liste complète des condamnés à mort et exécutés
  2. 2.
    Le président Paul Biya au plus mal
  3. 3.
    Cameroun, Présidentielle 2018:Cet homme veut chasser Paul Biya
  4. 4.
    Cameroun - Présidentielle 2018: Déjà 11 candidats déclarés ou putatifs
  5. 5.
    Cameroun:Paul Biya brise les réseaux de Séraphin Fouda et Motaze

le débat

AFRIQUE :: LA HAUTE FINANCE INTERNATIONALE EST ELLE LA NOUVELLE BABYLONE ? :: AFRICA
  1. 1.
    LA HAUTE FINANCE INTERNATIONALE EST ELLE LA NOUVELLE BABYLONE ?
  2. 2.
    Ils prédisent pour vous ce qui se fera au Grand Dialogue National au Cameroun(Texte et vidéo DiafTV)
  3. 3.
    Incidents de Genève: Le Cameroun a-t-il exporté la barbarie ?
  4. 4.
    Le Cameroun pourrait t'il se voir exclu de la prochaine CAN ?
  5. 5.
    Afrique- Monde- Debat: Pourquoi certaines femmes trompent les hommes et vice versa ?

le point du droit

  1. 1.
    L'adoption d'un enfant au Cameroun par un étranger d'origine camerounaise
  2. 2.
    La juridicité du certificat d'abandon des droits coutumiers dans le foncier au Cameroun
  3. 3.
    L'obtention de la garde exclusive d'un enfant issu d'un couple séparé au Cameroun
  4. 4.
    La connaissance de la taxe foncière au Cameroun
  5. 5.
    La déclaration tardive de naissance au Cameroun

canal de vie

TV5MONDE En continu

  1. 1.
    Coup d'Etat au Mali: les pays voisins réclament le rétablissement d'IBK et envoient une délégation
  2. 2.
    Mali : "Le pays s’enfonce dans l’instabilité politique"
  3. 3.
    Côte d’Ivoire : les manifestations publiques suspendues jusqu’au 15 septembre
  4. 4.
    Kenya : le Covid-19 met en péril l'éducation
  5. 5.
    Mali : Assimi Goita, nouvel homme fort du pays après le coup d'État dénoncé à l'étranger
  6. 6.
    L'engagement français au Sahel à l'épreuve du coup d'Etat au Mali
  7. 7.
    Mali : 2012-2020, huit ans de crises
  8. 8.
    Mali : au lendemain du coup d'État, la junte sous pression de la communauté internationale
  9. 9.
    Côte d'Ivoire : arrestation de Pulchérie Gbalet, militante proche de l'opposition
  10. 10.
    RDC : condamnation de Vital Kamerhe, la chute du "caméléon"
SOCIETE
SOCIETE
FRANCEAFRIQUE
FRANCEAFRIQUE
DIASPORA
DIASPORA
Vidéo
«Nous utiliserons tous les moyens de droit pour faire rétablir la vérité des urnes» Eric Maxim Choupo Moting Interview de S.E. Monsieur Daniel EVINA ABE'E lors de la garden-party du 20 mai 2017 Laurent Esso : "Le Cameroun est le seul pays au monde à rallier le droit romano-germanique" Séquence de jeu lors du match Cameroun - Guinée à Bruxelles Carole Moné : « La frite camerounaise peut se marier à la cuisson belge » L’affichage du candidat Biya querellé au conseil constitutionnel Fête du 20 mai 2017 : Paix et Unité du Cameroun célébrées à Bruxelles Dr. Emmanuel LENGA " C’est l’occasion de participer à des échanges des sujets de santé publique". Serge Espoir Matomba au second forum de la Cameroon Patriotic Diaspora Frank Boya le très grand lion indomptable Edith Kah Walla : On est profondément choqué par le comportement de notre armée
FRANCAISCAMER
FRANCAISCAMER
LE SAVIEZ-VOUS
LE SAVIEZ-VOUS
MéDIA
MéDIA