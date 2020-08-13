ALLEMAGNE :: The Cameroon Patriotic Diaspora strongly condemns the heinous killing of Ms. Bih Blanche in Muyuka :: GERMANY
ALLEMAGNE :: The Cameroon Patriotic Diaspora strongly condemns the heinous killing of Ms. Bih Blanche in Muyuka :: GERMANY
 
ALLEMAGNE :: POINT DE VUE ALLEMAGNE :: The Cameroon Patriotic Diaspora strongly condemns the heinous killing of Ms. Bih Blanche in Muyuka :: GERMANY
  • Contributor : The Cameroon Patriotic Diaspora CPD
  • jeudi 13 août 2020 15:48:00
  • 364

ALLEMAGNE :: The Cameroon Patriotic Diaspora strongly condemns the heinous killing of Ms. Bih Blanche in Muyuka :: GERMANY

The wave of indignation after the barbaric assassination of Mrs Bih Blanche in Muyuka in the South-West region by suspected separatists is not weakening. The Cameroon Patriotic Diaspora (CPD), which has repeatedly engaged in an inclusive dialogue on the subject of the Anglophone crisis in Cameroon, condemns this assassination and calls for the arrest and prosecution of all persons involved in the murder of Ms. BIH Blanche. Read the CPD' press release below...

The Cameroon Patriotic Diaspora strongly condemns the heinous killing of Ms. Bih Blanche in Muyuka

The Cameroon Patriotic Diaspora (CPD) shares with the populations of Muyuka in the Southwest region of Cameroon the feelings of revulsion, horror and shock over the brutal killing of a 35 year old lady and a mother of two.

We at the Cameroon Patriotic Diaspora, are terribly horrified and totally disgusted by the open and barbaric execution of a civilian on Tuesday 11 August 2020 in Muyuka. This is an unacceptable crime! Any attack on unarmed civilians is unlawful and contrary to international norms to which Cameroon is signatory.

We express our deepest sympathies and sorrow to the bereaved family and most especially to the young children that she is leaving behind.

The CPD strongly condemn slitting of throats and all acts of violence that are against all humanist and societal morals. We condemn and oppose all aggression on human life, freedom and dignity in the two Anglophone regions that have known no peace for the past four years.

The killing of BIH Blanche happens after Florence AYAFOR a civil servant at the Bamenda central prison was kidnapped, tortured and beheaded in Santa by unknown individuals in September 2019. The generalization and banalization of violence and barbaric acts in the NW and SW regions is a matter of concern that should be addressed by the international community.

The CPD firmly condemns all forms of violence and in this we make no distinction. Violence is completely wrong, no matter who engages in it. As a human community we must be vigilant and careful to oppose these pernicious and shameless evils, which are not justified by any sane logic.”

We call for the arrest and prosecution of all persons involved in the murder of Ms. BIH Blanche:

Following the barbaric assassination of BIH Blanche, the Cameroon Patriotic Diaspora (CPD) reiterates:

- Its demand for a global and thorough investigation into all cases of human rights’ violations that have occurred since October 2017 in the northwest and southwest regions, and the prosecution of the perpetrators and the sponsors;
- that no military solution to the crisis in NO-SO is sustainable and that the regime's stubbornness in this bloody path nurtures the crimes and atrocities of the army and armed groups against the innocent civilians;
- Its request for a genuine and inclusive national dialogue, including the separatist movements to find a negotiated solution to the crisis in the Northwest and Southwest;

Done in Munich, on 13 August 2020

For the Executive Board of the CPD,

Dr. Etah Ewane
Coordinator

Contact: camerdiasporaforum2017@gmail.com 
http://camerdiaspora.net/fr/ 

13août
Lire aussi dans la rubrique POINT DE VUE
Olivier Bile s'indigne The Cameroon Patriotic Diaspora strongly condemns the heinous killing of Ms. Bih Blanche in Muyuka Justice : les Camerounais réduits à accepter les injustices Atrocités, NoSo: Levons-nous, le 20 août pour demander une médiation internationale africaine L'INCARNATION ACHEVÉE DE LA MAL GOUVERNANCE AU SOMMET DE L'état POUR TRIOMPHER, LE MAL N’A BESOIN QUE DE L’INACTION DES GENS DE BIEN Succession à la Chefferie de Ngompem: LE TRIOMPHE DE LA VÉRITÉ SUR L’IMPOSTURE La vraie résistance, est celle que nous devons opposer aux tentations de la violence Temps et Châtiments cruels et inhabituels au Cameroun Pouvoir : et si l’obsession était normale Le Manifeste du Médiateur Universel: Nous pouvons nous fâcher, mais nous restons ensemble L'urgence d'une réforme foncière

ALLEMAGNE POINT DE VUE:: les + lus

ALLEMAGNE ? CAMEROUN : CES INGREDIENTS QUI NOUS PERMETTENT DE REUSSIR NOS ETUDES UNIVERSITAIRES EN ALLEMAGNE :: GERMANY
  1. 1.
    ALLEMAGNE – CAMEROUN : CES INGREDIENTS QUI NOUS PERMETTENT DE REUSSIR NOS ETUDES UNIVERSITAIRES EN ALLEMAGNE
  2. 2.
    Gestion des drames de la colonisation : La leçon de l’Allemagne et de l’Angleterre à la France
  3. 3.
    Save the date : Conférence Scientifique, Wolfsburg 19 septembre 2015 : « International Scientific Conference of the Cameroonian Diaspora »

le débat

AFRIQUE :: LA HAUTE FINANCE INTERNATIONALE EST ELLE LA NOUVELLE BABYLONE ? :: AFRICA
  1. 1.
    LA HAUTE FINANCE INTERNATIONALE EST ELLE LA NOUVELLE BABYLONE ?
  2. 2.
    Ils prédisent pour vous ce qui se fera au Grand Dialogue National au Cameroun(Texte et vidéo DiafTV)
  3. 3.
    Incidents de Genève: Le Cameroun a-t-il exporté la barbarie ?
  4. 4.
    Le Cameroun pourrait t'il se voir exclu de la prochaine CAN ?
  5. 5.
    Afrique- Monde- Debat: Pourquoi certaines femmes trompent les hommes et vice versa ?

le point du droit

  1. 1.
    La juridicité du certificat d'abandon des droits coutumiers dans le foncier au Cameroun
  2. 2.
    L'obtention de la garde exclusive d'un enfant issu d'un couple séparé au Cameroun
  3. 3.
    La connaissance de la taxe foncière au Cameroun
  4. 4.
    La déclaration tardive de naissance au Cameroun
  5. 5.
    L'obtention d'un titre foncier au Cameroun à l'issue d'une vente de terrain

canal de vie

TV5MONDE En continu

  1. 1.
    Indépendances africaines 10/10 : un cocasse harmattan ininterrompu, par Danielle Eyango
  2. 2.
    Candidature de Ouattara en Côte d'Ivoire: au moins 4 morts dans les violences
  3. 3.
    Présidentielle en Côte d'Ivoire: au moins 4 morts dans des violences
  4. 4.
    Le musée national du Soudan réhabilité par l'Italie rouvrira fin 2021
  5. 5.
    CAN des quartiers: à Aulnay-sous- Bois, un tournoi de foot populaire à l'heure du Covid
  6. 6.
    Côte d'Ivoire: manifestations contre la candidature de Ouattara
  7. 7.
    Le Soudan interdit l'exportation de cacahuètes
  8. 8.
    Alassane Ouattara, le presque parfait
  9. 9.
    Côte d'Ivoire : manifestations à Abidjan et plusieurs blessés à Daoukro, fief de l'ex-chef d'État Henri Konan Bédié
  10. 10.
    Le Tchad fête 60 ans d'indépendance, le président Deby devient maréchal
SOCIETE
SOCIETE
FRANCEAFRIQUE
FRANCEAFRIQUE
DIASPORA
DIASPORA
Vidéo
Le père Aurélien Saniko & l’iman Jamal Habbachich prêchent la paix pour le Cameroun Laurent Esso évoque la révocation du juge PASCAL MAGNAGUEMABE Rencontre entre Laurent Esso et la diaspora camerounaise : Quand les « activistes » s’en mêlent Fête nationale du Cameroun : Célébration inter-religieuse à Bruxelles According to Dr Larry Ayamba, it is time for a coup d'etat in Cameroon Moïse Essoh : « On ne fait que s’enfoncer presque dans un gouffre sans fond » S.E. Monsieur Daniel EVINA ABE'E présente les excuses à la délégation conduite par Laurent Esso Mr Theodore POUFONG, the SDF Chairman in Belgium wonders the role of political parties in Cameroon Benoît NDONG SOUMHET : « Les présidents Biya et Obasanjo méritaient le prix Nobel de la paix » Edith Kah Walla explique le système électoral camerounais Laurent Esso explique les raisons de la présence de sa délégation à Bruxelles Cabral Libii , la coalition et le franc CFA
FRANCAISCAMER
FRANCAISCAMER
LE SAVIEZ-VOUS
LE SAVIEZ-VOUS
MéDIA
MéDIA