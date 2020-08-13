ALLEMAGNE :: The Cameroon Patriotic Diaspora strongly condemns the heinous killing of Ms. Bih Blanche in Muyuka :: GERMANY

The wave of indignation after the barbaric assassination of Mrs Bih Blanche in Muyuka in the South-West region by suspected separatists is not weakening. The Cameroon Patriotic Diaspora (CPD), which has repeatedly engaged in an inclusive dialogue on the subject of the Anglophone crisis in Cameroon, condemns this assassination and calls for the arrest and prosecution of all persons involved in the murder of Ms. BIH Blanche. Read the CPD' press release below...

The Cameroon Patriotic Diaspora strongly condemns the heinous killing of Ms. Bih Blanche in Muyuka

The Cameroon Patriotic Diaspora (CPD) shares with the populations of Muyuka in the Southwest region of Cameroon the feelings of revulsion, horror and shock over the brutal killing of a 35 year old lady and a mother of two.

We at the Cameroon Patriotic Diaspora, are terribly horrified and totally disgusted by the open and barbaric execution of a civilian on Tuesday 11 August 2020 in Muyuka. This is an unacceptable crime! Any attack on unarmed civilians is unlawful and contrary to international norms to which Cameroon is signatory.

We express our deepest sympathies and sorrow to the bereaved family and most especially to the young children that she is leaving behind.

The CPD strongly condemn slitting of throats and all acts of violence that are against all humanist and societal morals. We condemn and oppose all aggression on human life, freedom and dignity in the two Anglophone regions that have known no peace for the past four years.

The killing of BIH Blanche happens after Florence AYAFOR a civil servant at the Bamenda central prison was kidnapped, tortured and beheaded in Santa by unknown individuals in September 2019. The generalization and banalization of violence and barbaric acts in the NW and SW regions is a matter of concern that should be addressed by the international community.

The CPD firmly condemns all forms of violence and in this we make no distinction. Violence is completely wrong, no matter who engages in it. As a human community we must be vigilant and careful to oppose these pernicious and shameless evils, which are not justified by any sane logic.”

We call for the arrest and prosecution of all persons involved in the murder of Ms. BIH Blanche:

Following the barbaric assassination of BIH Blanche, the Cameroon Patriotic Diaspora (CPD) reiterates:

- Its demand for a global and thorough investigation into all cases of human rights’ violations that have occurred since October 2017 in the northwest and southwest regions, and the prosecution of the perpetrators and the sponsors;

- that no military solution to the crisis in NO-SO is sustainable and that the regime's stubbornness in this bloody path nurtures the crimes and atrocities of the army and armed groups against the innocent civilians;

- Its request for a genuine and inclusive national dialogue, including the separatist movements to find a negotiated solution to the crisis in the Northwest and Southwest;

Done in Munich, on 13 August 2020

For the Executive Board of the CPD,

Dr. Etah Ewane

Coordinator

