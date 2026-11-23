The UEFA Nations League provides national football teams with an additional opportunity to qualify for major international tournaments. Members of the https://www.1xbet.sl/ platform can always place all their wagers on the UEFA Nations League too.

Those 2 major competitions are the UEFA European Championship and the FIFA World Cup. Introduced in 2018, the competition was designed to replace less competitive international friendly matches with meaningful games between European national teams of similar levels. At 1xBet, you can always bet on the Euro and the World Cup too.

How those the competition work

The tournament is divided into 4 leagues (A, B, C and D), according to team rankings. Each league has several groups, and teams compete to earn points through home and away matches. The best way to bet on those matches and take advantage of the great available odds is by getting the 1xBet download PC today.

Their performances determine 3 aspects:

promotion;

relegation;

and their overall Nations League rankings.

One of the competition's most significant features is its connection to the qualification process for major tournaments. And whenever important qualification matches are being played, you can download the 1xBet application for your PC to bet on them.

Traditionally, national teams qualify through the European Qualifiers, where they compete in groups for direct places at the final tournament. However, the Nations League offers an alternative route through additional play-off matches.

An actual example

For example, during the qualification process for UEFA Euro 2024, 12 teams received play-off opportunities based on their Nations League performances in 2022/23. Feel free to try online betting football games at 1xBet on the Euro as well.

These teams were selected primarily from the group winners of Leagues A, B and C. If a team had already qualified directly, its place was offered to the next highest-ranked eligible team. The winners of the play-offs secured the remaining 3 places at Euro 2024.

The same principle was applied to the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign. Four additional play-off places were allocated to the best-ranked Nations League group winners who had not finished first or second in their regular World Cup qualifying groups. They joined 12 group runners-up, creating 16 teams competing for 4 World Cup places. With the 1xBet platform, making online betting on football games from the World Cup is also possible.

For Euro 2028, Nations League performances will again influence access to the play-offs, providing chances for eligible teams that have not qualified directly.