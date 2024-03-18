Sierra Leone Welcomes Betpawa To The Scene

betPawa emphasised its ambition to help make betting friendly at an event announcing its arrival in Sierra Leone, marking the 12th country the brand is entering in Africa.

Representatives greeted members of the press and public at Lor Restaurant in Freetown on Wednesday March 6. Speakers included Mchezo Managing Director Ntoudi Mouyelo,

betPawa Chief Brand Officer Spencer Okach and Sierra Leone Franchisee Thomas Nsongka (LionBets & Fastwins Ltd).

In addition to expressing their excitement at being welcomed to the Sierra Leone scene, they discussed betPawa’s customer focus and determination to champion responsible gambling.

Mr. Mouyelo said: “We’re thrilled to be live in Sierra Leone and appreciate the warm welcome.Everything we do is driven by our mission to make betting friendly, and we relish the opportunity to win the trust of sports fans and casino players throughout the country as we have in 11 other African countries.”

Attending the event on behalf of the government, Minister of Youth Affairs Mohamed Bangura said: “Sierra Leone warmly welcomes betPawa to our nation, and we look forward to collaborating with a compliant and responsible gaming brand that will not only spur economic growth but also support the development of sports in our country.”

He added: “betPawa’s presence in Sierra Leone aligns with our government’s commitment to job creation. We anticipate that this partnership will contribute significantly to our goal of generating 100,000 jobs, further empowering our youth and fostering economic prosperity.”

betPawa has demonstrated its commitment to corporate social responsibility across Africa through various initiatives, including sport development, sponsorship and healthcare. As it expands into Sierra Leone, it pledges to continue these efforts and potentially broaden their impact even further, promising to contribute positively to the local community.

Mr. Nsongka said: “Today we launch a friendly, entertaining and customer-focused gaming brand. As a representative of the brand locally, I assure you of our unwavering commitment to compliance with all regulatory requirements, as is required of a responsible corporate citizenry.”

Key pillars of betPawa’s mission to make betting friendly include 24/7 customer support, instant payouts, low stakes and the prospect of life-changing wins with a 1000% Win Bonus. This is underpinned by partnerships with proven mobile money payment operators like Orange.

The brand attracted headlines throughout Africa last October when 27,938 customers became millionaires within 10 days. Between the 21st and 30th, Le1.52 Trillion was paid out in total.

About betPawa

betPawa is a mobile sports betting brand owned by Mchezo Limited. It operates across 12 countries in Africa, with over 10 million users. betPawa is on a mission to make betting friendly by providing 24-hour customer support, a user-friendly platform, the lowest minimum stakes and guaranteed & instant payments.

About LionBets & Fastwins Ltd

LionBet & Fastwins Ltd is a leading betting and gaming company with a presence spanning multiple countries such as Sierra Leone, Cameroon, Guinea, Angola, Gambia, Senegal, and Ivory Coast. We specialize in collaborating with premier betting brands to deliver exceptional gaming experiences to our esteemed clientele. Our dedicated team, fueled by industry expertise and a drive for innovation, ensures the provision of top-tier services and products to meet the diverse needs of our customers.

Committed to fostering the growth and prosperity of the betting industry in West Africa, LionBet & Fastwins Ltd achieves this through strategic partnerships and unmatched service delivery, solidifying our position as a market leader.

Operating under the regulatory oversight of the National Tourism Authority in Sierra Leone,we uphold the highest standards of integrity and professionalism to create a secure andenjoyable betting environment for all.

