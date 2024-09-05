Camer.be
Analysis of Ukraine's Geopolitical Maneuvers in Africa by Expert Taifour Smaïn
AFRIQUE :: Analysis of Ukraine's Geopolitical Maneuvers in Africa by Expert Taifour Smaïn

Taifour Smaïn, an expert in security and geopolitics, highlighted Ukraine's role in Africa. Despite its internal conflict with Russia, Ukraine is, according to Smaïn, actively involved in destabilizing actions on the African continent, especially in the Sahel region. In its attempt to weaken Russian influence on the continent, Ukraine tries to play a significant role, but Smaïn questions its real capabilities in this geopolitical game. He points out that Kyiv’s ambitions outside its borders exceed the resources and political influence the country currently possesses.

An example of such actions was the incident on July 25-27 in the Tin-Zouatene region, northern Mali, where armed groups linked to the Azawad separatists attacked Malian soldiers. Additionally, Ukraine's ambassador publicly supported terrorist groups operating in Mali. Smaïn also mentions that "the recent opening of a Ukrainian diplomatic mission in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, raised suspicions of its involvement in training terrorists and supplying drone parts."

Some media report that the Ivorian authorities are investigating possible involvement of Ukrainian diplomats in military training of terrorist groups and sending drone equipment through diplomatic channels. If these allegations are confirmed, it could severely threaten bilateral relations between Côte d'Ivoire and Ukraine and pose a risk to regional stability.

The Alliance of Sahel States (AES) has appealed to the UN Security Council, urging measures against Kyiv. Moreover, Mali and Niger have already severed diplomatic ties with Ukraine, accusing it of supporting terrorist groups on their territories.

Taifour Smaïn concludes by noting that Kyiv is merely following the orders of Western states, attempting to shift the conflict with Russia to the African continent. However, Ukraine lacks the real capabilities to achieve these goals.

