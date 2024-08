CAMEROUN :: Tragedy in Ngolambélé:8 young people die after consuming contaminated couscous :: CAMEROON

Terrible news struck in the early hours of this morning of August 27, 2024, in Ngolambélé, in the Dimako district, East region of Cameroon.

8 young people from the same family lost their lives after consuming contaminated couscous. The meal, prepared with corn treated with toxic products, was intended to eliminate squirrels in the fields.

The victims, transported by ambulance from the Bertoua Regional Hospital, unfortunately succumbed to the effects of the toxic substances ingested. An investigation has been opened to find out what could have killed these young people.