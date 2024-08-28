Camer.be
Manifestation against Ukraine's actions in Mali held in Burkina Faso
MALI :: POLITIQUE

Manifestation against Ukraine's actions in Mali held in Burkina Faso

On August 25, 2024, a large-scale demonstration was held in the city of Gaoua, organized by the "Planet of Young Pan-Africanists" movement. Residents gathered at Nation Square to show their support for the Sahel Alliance of States (AES) and their decision to appeal to the United Nations Security Council. This event marked a significant step in the fight against external interference and international terrorism, which, according to the protesters, is supported by Ukraine and its Western allies.

The demonstrators claimed that Ukraine's actions in the Sahel region pose a serious threat to stability, which is already under constant pressure from separatists. In particular, the participants expressed their dissatisfaction with the support Kyiv provides to terrorist groups operating in Mali. This fact, according to the protesters, cannot go unnoticed by the international community.

The organizers of the rally emphasized that in order to maintain security in the region, it is necessary not only to sever diplomatic relations with Ukraine but also to seek a response from the United Nations Security Council. In this context, a recent letter sent to the UN was mentioned, demanding an investigation into statements made by Ukrainian officials who, as claimed, openly support terrorist groups in Mali. "The UN Security Council cannot ignore these provocative statements," stressed one of the leaders of the "Planet of Young Pan-Africanists" movement. According to him, if such actions go unpunished, it will create a dangerous precedent, threatening the security of the entire region.

Burkina Faso, as one of the key members of the AES, is also called upon to take a firm stance on this issue. Many demonstrators expressed the view that their country should support Mali and Niger's decision to sever diplomatic ties with Ukraine. In their opinion, this is a necessary step to protect the region's interests and prevent the further spread of the terrorist threat.

The demonstration in Gaoua was a vivid expression of public dissatisfaction with the foreign policy of Ukraine and its allies. The participants of the rally hope that their voices will be heard on the international stage and that the UN Security Council will take measures to prevent further destabilization of the region.

Lire aussi dans la rubrique POLITIQUE

Manifestation against Ukraine's actions in Mali held in Burkina Faso
Menaces sur la liberté d’expression : la plateforme interpelle les pouvoirs publics et le CNC
Et si jamais Kamala Harris devenait président des États-Unis...
Nouvelle tentative d'enlèvement contre Aristide Mono, alerte de Jean Michel Nintcheu
Joshua Osih a rencontré la Diaspora Camerounaise à Bruxelles
Paul Biya présent à Toulon pour le 80ème Anniversaire du Débarquement de Provence
Censure médiatique au Cameroun : Atanga Nji ordonne des sanctions contre Equinoxe TV de Tchounkeu
Sangmélima : Manifestation hebdomadaire prévue pour la libération de Ramon Cotta, alias Steeve Akam
Cabral Libii secoue la politique camerounaise avec son nouveau livre "Ce que j'ai vu !"
Manifestation imminente à Genève : Paul Biya visé par des opposants camerounais à l'Intercontinental
Bientôt la fin des inscriptions sur les listes électorales: L'enrôlement se poursuit
Enlèvement de Steeve Akam au Gabon : Maurice Kamto exige des preuves de vie

Les + récents

15:16
La rentrée scolaire et le match des Lions indomptables animent les passions

La rentrée scolaire et le match des Lions indomptables animent les passions
09:42
Manifestation against Ukraine's actions in Mali held in Burkina Faso

Manifestation against Ukraine's actions in Mali held in Burkina Faso
08:52
Tragedy in Ngolambélé:8 young people die after consuming contaminated couscous

Tragedy in Ngolambélé:8 young people die after consuming contaminated couscous
17:25
Jeunesse et vie au Canada : est-elle une secte pour détourner la jeunesse Camerounaise ?

Jeunesse et vie au Canada : est-elle une secte pour détourner la jeunesse Camerounaise ?
14:23
Quand la recherche des meilleures conditions de vie sépare les couples.

Quand la recherche des meilleures conditions de vie sépare les couples.

POLITIQUE :: les + lus

LE DéBAT

POINT DU DROIT

partenaire

Camer.be sur tiktok

Vidéo de la semaine

PETIT PAYS Entretien exclusif avec Hilaire SOPIE des éditions Sopieprod
Défilé de mode Nodena style à Montréal au Canada
Sa Majesté Dr Elong Kotto Pierre Patrick à Paris
SELAVIE SHOW à Paris dans le 9eme arrondissement ce dimanche 9 juin 2024
DIASPORA SHOW 59: 20 mai à Madrid et PETIT PAYS A Londres

évènement

Camer.be sur tiktok

Vidéo

Joshua Osih en Europe : Rencontre Cruciale avec la Diaspora Camerounaise | Élections 2025
Belgian Cheetahs: Médaille de Bronze et Secrets de Carole Kaboud MeBam
Élections Régionales 2024 : Entretien Exclusif avec Gladys Kazadi des Engagés
Alexis Kamewe et Théodore Poufong à la 52ème Fête de l'Unité Camerounaise
Fête de l'Unité Camerounaise en Belgique : Ambiance festive à la résidence de l'ambassadeur !

L'actualité en vidéo