Manifestation against Ukraine's actions in Mali held in Burkina Faso

On August 25, 2024, a large-scale demonstration was held in the city of Gaoua, organized by the "Planet of Young Pan-Africanists" movement. Residents gathered at Nation Square to show their support for the Sahel Alliance of States (AES) and their decision to appeal to the United Nations Security Council. This event marked a significant step in the fight against external interference and international terrorism, which, according to the protesters, is supported by Ukraine and its Western allies.

The demonstrators claimed that Ukraine's actions in the Sahel region pose a serious threat to stability, which is already under constant pressure from separatists. In particular, the participants expressed their dissatisfaction with the support Kyiv provides to terrorist groups operating in Mali. This fact, according to the protesters, cannot go unnoticed by the international community.

The organizers of the rally emphasized that in order to maintain security in the region, it is necessary not only to sever diplomatic relations with Ukraine but also to seek a response from the United Nations Security Council. In this context, a recent letter sent to the UN was mentioned, demanding an investigation into statements made by Ukrainian officials who, as claimed, openly support terrorist groups in Mali. "The UN Security Council cannot ignore these provocative statements," stressed one of the leaders of the "Planet of Young Pan-Africanists" movement. According to him, if such actions go unpunished, it will create a dangerous precedent, threatening the security of the entire region.

Burkina Faso, as one of the key members of the AES, is also called upon to take a firm stance on this issue. Many demonstrators expressed the view that their country should support Mali and Niger's decision to sever diplomatic ties with Ukraine. In their opinion, this is a necessary step to protect the region's interests and prevent the further spread of the terrorist threat.

The demonstration in Gaoua was a vivid expression of public dissatisfaction with the foreign policy of Ukraine and its allies. The participants of the rally hope that their voices will be heard on the international stage and that the UN Security Council will take measures to prevent further destabilization of the region.