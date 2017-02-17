   ÉTATS-UNIS :: Speech from the president of CODE-USA against EXCESSIVE USED OF FORCE ON CITIZENS: " LET'S THE BELL OF CHANGE RINGS " in Cameroon now. :: UNITED STATES

ÉTATS-UNIS :: Speech from the president of CODE-USA against EXCESSIVE USED OF FORCE ON CITIZENS: " LET'S THE BELL OF CHANGE RINGS " in Cameroon now Dear brothers and sisters from all Cameroon, I am much more than delighted to meeting many of you today in front of the REPUBLIC OF CAMEROON EMBASSY in Washington DC - USA.

#ChangeRings Same time I cannot hide my mixed feelings knowing that in 2017 Mr. Paul Biya, the root cause of all our conflicts and discordes, after 35 years in supreme power, unfortunately he is still believing of EXCESSIVE FORCE as the only solution for good governance, durable development and the path to prosperity for all Cameroonians.

Let's the bell of change rings!

His trackable bad records throughout decades have proved him wrong leader and dangerous man. How can you explain today the origin of the ANGLOPHONE PROBLEM in Cameroon; if it is not the justification of the failed government, weakest leadership, and criminal effect from those in charge of our State since 1960/61 independences.

Let's the bell of change rings!

Regretly, to the name of all CODE's members and leaders across the world, let's extend our deepest sympaties and sincere condolences to all the victims and their families in the SW or NW and everywhere around the country.

Ultimately, the CODE executive is calling on all security forces to respect the human rights, to stop killing their brothers and sisters, to distinguish between republicain orders and political/governmental games and bigotries from their hierachies. You soldiers and Police officers cannot keep dirty your hands for a government that has failed you the first time.

How many of you can live in a decent house like them?

What are your chances to send your children abroad like them?

How many of you can afford a medical check abroad as needed? Can you be evacuated overnight?

You might be earning bigger pay than others civil servants but you are relatively lowest paid compare to others countries and thé risks you are facing.

Please be smart and stay republican in all yours actions towards your people.

Despite a small number of misled security forces who screwed and damaged all your reputation. We acknowleged that many of you soldiers and officers have done outstanding job by defending our integrity, security, unity, sovereignty and prosperity yet to come. We support those republican soldiers and officers. We proudly thank them for their great services of defending and protecting our land, our citizens, and our laws.

Let's the bell of change rings!

Facing a dictatorial night mare, autocratic regime of an evil tired, sick , deep in senility , the so called president who takes orders from a foreign president (FRANCE and cie) all the time on each national or international affairs, we can obviously understand why some citizen's frustrations could rise up to demand the separation, the division, the secession, the federalism, the decentralization not yet implemented. Unexpected today the government has misled our armed forces to uexcessived fatal force against its unarmed population mostly young boys and girls in the solely option to hush everyone.

Wasn't it the youth way to respond or to oppose government's oppression?

Wasn't it the youth commitment to free and save our Patrie from its longest lasting neo-colonialist pratices?

Wasn't it the youth mission to resist a new or old corrupted imperial masters ever?

Let's the bell of change rings!

Facing a severe totalitarian leadership of a lifetime president who only thinks about himself and his sibirs, isn't same one who had amanded the national constitution for self-services (our suprem laws becomes personified constitution since 2008). Today whiçh honest citizen could agree less to kick him by all means out of power to permit positive changes for better Cameroon.

Let's the bell of change rings!

The time of ALTERNANCE HAS ARRIVED COME! WE MUST UNITED TO FORM THE ALTERNATIVE. Exceptionally while exponential suffurings of more citizens across the land is encounting this president total refusal to apply alineas of laws not in favor to his personal and direct interests:

Biya must declare his assets and goods so do his cabinets members, ministers, directors, governors and so on or they must face court and jail time for embazzlment.

Biya must put in place the regional government as the decentralization laws requested or will face federalism.

Biya must put in place the constitutional court to supervise the consensual electoral process or face impeachment.

Biya must implement all the previsions of 1996 national constitution to calm down people or face mega revolution of youth.

if Biya loves his country he must resign to remove his stink of Nation divider figure.

Let's the bell of change rings!

Facing a world most corrupted government on earth for which briberying as become their motto of serving, anyone could stand against them without hesitation. We must support any possible effort for change; the real changes in which we can see Biya resigning or retiring peacefully. Our collective desir and dream for a peaceful transition of power.

Although we know that this government deosn't care and will never care they had preferred to grip on power at all cost with no significant accomplishment. For a little that someone could criticize them, you would rapidly become terrorist and get a heavy bloody payback with extrajuditiairy killings including young students, gilrs like boys. Those who arrested are randomly submitted to a degrading treatment that would only have fatal ending.

Let's the bell of change rings!

Facing a Cameroonian youth struggling with high unemployment rate on the daily basic, most qualified with advanced diplomas even from the university, we can only question why oldest octogenarians citizens are still occupying high fonctions and positions twinty or thirty years from the date of their retirement from the office had expired. These extended criminal times are simply unacceptable and should be publicly denounced by all youth no matter what position you get from them. The time has come to united against Paul Biya to free and change our Country. This is a patriotist action! No other highest level. You cannot love Biya and love Cameroon and vice versa.

Let's the bell of change rings!

Today Febuary 11th, supposed to be the youth day, the day all youth supposed to be happy. Unfortunately the regime's military had put all youth in fear or in tears. The so called ANGLOPHONES & FRANCOPHONES are not our nationalities or sub-nationalities. Youth must stand up for their future!

These diminished terms are nothing but another powerful colonialism stamps that we must remove.

We cannot succeed without removing le vieux president Biya from Etoudi!

He thinks and is acting like all citizens from SW and NW are dangerous, terrorists, and secessionists. He is encouraging his melicia forces to put our brothers and sisters dans la sauce. He is liar. The SW and NW has proved to be the most respectful Regions of the entire Nation with highest sens of civilism, professionalism and patriotism.

Let's the bell of change rings!

To keep Cameroon united, we cannot blame enough those who are seeking for secession but we must hold Biya accountable. It is time to take ETOUDI BACK. Therefore, collectively, we must agree upon getting rid of our useless embarrassing oldest fellows in power who are causing DEEP FRUSTRATIONS, MISLEADING ARMED FORCES AND ALIENATING ALL POLITICAL CLASSES IN PLACE.

Let's the bell of change rings!

Everyone please join your efforts to CODE-USA before putting le vieux lion Paul Biya dans la sauce.

le vieux president du Senat Nyat Djifendji dans la sauce

le vieux premier ministre Yang Philemon dans la sauce

le vieux president de l'Assemblee National Cava Yegue Djibril dans la sauce

le vieux Directeur General d'Elecam Aboubacar Babale dans la sauce

Le vieux president de la cours supreme Daniel Mekobe Sone dans la sauce

Les vieux ministers dans la sauce

Les vieux hauts gradés et officiers dans la sauce

les vieux PCA dans la sauce

les vieux gouverneurs dans la sauce

les vieux prefets et sous prefets dans la sauce

once all these all useless will be kept in the nursing homes or jails, we can expect to change this country and move quickly to the emergent stage.

Let's the bell of change rings!

So it is possible to stay away from the French.

So let's don't make a mistake to stop the pression on the French Representative in Etoudi.

so Let's fire up to take the power to send the denomination CAMEROON also called swrim name back to Portugal or Germany or Britain or France lastly.

so let's find a new name that identify us as same people beyond ethinical, cultural and political divisions.

So let's stay united as undivisible people!

So let's love each other

So let's be proud again as sons and daughters from same ancestors under one single Nation.

Thank you for coming and safe trip back to your place.

See some of you tonight at the Feb 11th Gala Night for youth and valentine.

No matter what, we will prevail.Let's the bell of change rings!

Long live United Cameroon

The president of the CODE-USA

Mr. Napi R. Tagnidoung

Global Manager

Papanapi@gmail.com

+12034342832

February 11th 2017

Washington DC

USA