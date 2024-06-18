Camer.be
English University Bath Spa Donates Cameras to Cameroonian charity Actions for Education
Cameroon, June 18, 2024 - The Yaoundé-based association "Actions pour l'éducation" is delighted to have received audiovisual equipment from Bath Spa University in England. 

The Yaoundé-based association “Actions pour l'éducation” is pleased to announce that it has received audiovisual equipment from Bath Spa University, including four complete cameras, Tascam recorders and tripods. 

“Actions pour l'éducation” is a non-profit association whose main activities are academic and vocational training and the promotion of reading and literacy. The association regularly organises thematic training courses for journalists and students in all areas of communication (photography, video, sound, lighting, production, editing.....etc). 

"In Cameroon, training centers lack equipment and students don't have enough hours of academic practice. Our training sessions are sometimes the only opportunity for some students to use a professional camera. We are very grateful to Bath Spa University for this equipment, which will increase our training capacity", said Anne Nzouankeu, president of the association. 

“Actions pour l'éducation” would particularly like to thank the GTC Group in London, who facilitated the contact with Bath Spa University, and Adam Docker of Red Earth Studio, who helped the association with the follow-up of administrative formalities with Bath Spa University. 

Bath Spa University presents itself as the place where". “ creative minds meet”. It teaches and researches across art, sciences, education, social science, and business. The University employs outstanding creative professionals who support its aim to be a leading educational institution in creativity, culture and enterprise.

For further information, please contact the association at: actionspourleducation@gmail.com 

#BathSpaUniversity #GivesCameras #toCameroonianCharity #TrainingCenters #AnneMireilleNzouankeu

