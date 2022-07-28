CAMEROUN :: Pangolin scales traffickers at the Ekounou court :: CAMEROON

Two men shall take to the stands at the EkounouCourt of First Instance on August 4 to answer to charges of unlawful possession and trafficking in pangolin scales.

They were arrested attempting to sell over 386kg of pangolin scales at the Mimbomanneighbourhood, Yaounde, during an operation carried out by wildlife officials of the Center Regional Delegation of Forestry and Wildlife with the collaboration of the Police. One of the suspects is a Malian.

The case was last heard at the trial court on July 7 when it was adjourned because the presiding judge was absent. The court shall be listening to the both parties when the case resumes on August 4.

A wildlife law enforcement body known as The Last Great Ape Organisation (LAGA), is technically assisting wildlife officials in the follow-up of the matter.

It should be noted that, the suspectsare accused of unlawful possession of wildlife products, in contravention of the 1994 wildlife law that governs the sector. According to the wildlife law, anyone found in possession of part or whole of a protected wildlife species is considered to have killed the animal and could face an imprisonment term of up to 3 years and or pay a fine of up to 10 million CFA francs.

Pangolins are one of the most trafficked animals of the world, it is estimated that between 0.4 and 2.7 million pangolins are hunted every year in central African forests. Cameroon is a host of three of four African Pangolin species, the Black-bellied, the White-bellied and the Giant. The animal is listed in the class of totally protected species in the country.andare protected under the 1994 wildlife.