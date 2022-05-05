CAMEROUN :: NeXttel : Progressive return of Vietnamese partners. :: CAMEROON

Following a well thought out decision by the chairman of Viettel Cameroun SA El Hadj Alhadji Baba Danpullo to restart the process of ironing out differences with his Vietnamese partners Viettel Global (VTG) early this year, things are getting into high gear with the arrival of a team of Vietnamese experts from VTG in the country Monday night.

The team made up of twenty highly skilled technicians and engineers in the telecom industry, marketers, business oriented specialists and financial scouters for financing, is a second in a series which started in early March 2022.

According to El Hadj Baba Ahmadou Danpullo opening up to his Vietnamese parters is part of an ongoing process to jump start NeXttel and get back its rightful share and place in the Cameroonian Telcommunications market. El Hadj Baba Danpullo states that the interest of the Cameroonian and his desire to provide affordable and state of the art telecommunications services to the clients motivated his determination to sit down and talk with his Vietnamese partners on the need for VTG to come back and work together with BESTCAM.

It will be recalled that in early March of this year a high level delegation from Vietnam headed by the Director General of Viettel Global Mr Dat held a series of meetings with El Hadj Baba Danpullo in Douala and Yaounde following which they agreed to have technicians and sales force sent from Vietnam to Cameroon to start the process of doing business. Since then El Hadj Baba Danpullo has been facilitating the entry of Vietnamese into Cameroon and ensuring that their work in NeXttel goes on hitch free to the satisfaction of the Vietnamese experts.

To show proof of their determination to work together, the Director General of VTG Mr Dat also had a courtesy call on the Minister Deputy Secretary General at the presidency Mr. Mustapha, who has been following the amicable settlement process between BESTCAM and VTG. During discussions, Mr Dat was reassured by the minister of government support to the amicable settlement process and reiterated that Cameroon is good enough for their business and they shuld nurse no doubts about of government support for BESTCAM and VTG.

The team which arrived Monday night will be doing evaluation both technical and marketing in prelude to the relaunch of business activities. The local partner BESTCAM and Viettel Global are looking forward to doing good and great business in Nexttel with the sole ambition of capturing back its client through confidence building mechanism which shall be seen through excellent telco services and at very competitive rates.



It is also worth noting that this exercise is intense and shall take the evaluation teams all over the country in a bid to see exactly what has to be done and how fast the technical spread will be done. Both BESTCAM and VTG are confident about the future of NeXttel.