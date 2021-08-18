hekok
Quebecois Comprehensive Bilingual College: Back to school ! Back to school!!.
Registration 2021/2022 academy Year is already on a good footing in the  newly created Quebecois Comprehensive Bilingual College.
    
The  college is situated at Douala-Yassa after " Chefferie Mbanga Mbakoko 50 meters from Le Quebecois Bilingual Nursery and Primary school.
     
Back to school 2021/2022 is at the corner and parents who have already understood and also benefited from the quality education given to their children in the Primary section of GSB Le Quebecois have equally given that same opportunity to their children to continue their education in Quebecois Comprehensive Bilingual College with the same favourable conditions of Pedagogy and discipline.
      
This explains why Saturday 31st July 2021, the Campus of Le Quebecois Bilingual Nursery and Primary school was crowded with parents who accompanied their children to the great Occasion of the"Graduation Ceremony" to celebrate these successful candidates of CEP and FSLC considering the fact that,they will make up the First Batch into the  COLLEGE OF REFERENCE in the whole of Douala III.


      
Since the 17th July 2021, every Saturdays as from 8:00 am,GSB le Quebecois has been welcoming Candidates for the Entrance Exams into form 1-2 and 6eme and 5eme.
      
Quebecois Comprehensive Bilingual College has a Conducive and Well Secured Environment for studies, Quality Education, Discipline and above all a Place of Excellent Education.

