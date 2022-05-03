AFRIQUE :: The CAF Champions League final is around the corner :: AFRICA

The defending champions, Al Ahly, will face ES Sétifienne of Algeria in an North African derby. While, Atlético Petróleos de Luanda of Angola will face Moroccan champions, Wydad Casablanca.

However, the CAF is yet to announce the country which will host the final of Africa’s prestigious competition.

Several countries have been named as favorites for hosting with the most standout name being Morocco.

After communicating with one of the sources inside Al Ahly SC, we’ve found out that the club does not favor Morocco to be the hosting country as that will be against the fair play rules.

The source clarified that allowing Morocco to host the final will act as an advantage for Wydad, if the Moroccan team qualifies for the final.

Furthermore, the source questioned Morocco’s right to host the final as it recently hosted last season’s final.

Finally, Al Ahly do not understand why the CAF is taking too long to announce the country that will host the final given that there are many countries that never hosted the final before and will be willing to host that major event.