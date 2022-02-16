hekok
A trafficker arrested with pangolin scales
CAMEROUN :: SOCIETE

CAMEROUN :: A trafficker arrested with pangolin scales :: CAMEROON

A man has been arrested for trafficking in pangolin scales in Bertoua. He was arrested during an operation carried out by wildlife officials of Lom &Djerem Divisional Delegation of Forestry and Wildlife with the technical support of a wildlife law enforcement body known as the Last Great Ape Organisation (LAGA).

He was found with 246 kg of pangolin scales at an uncompleted building close to his home at Bonis, some 9 km from Bertoua.A house search that follows after his arrest led to the seizure of34kg of bushmeat, 3 more pangolins and monkey carcasses from his refrigerator. The 246kg of pangolin scales represents a massacre of more than a thousand of pangolins.

Following preliminary investigations, the suspect mostly carries out his illegal activities in the East Region where he activates a range of smaller traffickers from who he collects different types of pangolin scales, carcasses of other wildlifespecies which he stocks at his home.

The arrest and seizure come just days before the celebration of World Pangolin Day. On Saturday, 19th of February, the country shall join the rest of the world to celebrate the uniqueness as well as the plight of this mammal.

The trialthat shall soon be starting,comes on the heels of a prosecution process that has kept the trafficker behind bars. The Divisional Delegate of Forestry and Wildlife of Lom &Djerem, OmboloTassi Engels Edding,speaking shortly after the arrest says he is expecting the trafficker to stay behind bars. He also provided information on what would be done with the bushmeat seized alongside the pangolin scales. He said: “thebushmeat will be auctioned and the money put in government’s coffers while the pangolin scales will be transferred to Yaounde”.

Pangolins have long been exploited for food within the country, but apparently, the demand from Asia for pangolin products, particularly scales, has fuelled escalating threats to African pangolin as reported by Environmental Investigation Agency (EIA). Research also indicates that the high demand for Asian pangolins has resulted in a shifting demand from Asian pangolin to African pangolins. Early this year, on January 11, Vietnamese customs officers seized 6.6 ton of pangolin scales at the port of Tien Sa at Da Nang shipped from Nigeria concealed in a container said to contain cashew nuts.

The pangolin is an endangered species according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN)Red list of threatened species. The species fall under Category A of classified wildlife animals of the country and the 1994 wildlife law stipulates that anyone found at any time or place, in possession of part or whole of a protected species shall be considered to have killed the animal.

Lire aussi dans la rubrique SOCIETE

Unisport du Haut-Nkam: l’assemblée générale élective tourne au vinaigre
Éducation de base: Un haut responsable relevé de ses fonctions pour "insubordination notoire"
Lycée de Bipindi: Le personnel administratif armé contre les déviances
A trafficker arrested with pangolin scales
Hommage posthume : Daniel Lemougoum élévé au titre de chevalier de l’ordre de la valeur (images)
Les places fortes du poker en Afrique
Drame d’Olembe : Les morts oubliés ?
Toni Conceiçao conserve son poste
Un policier traîne la SCB en justice pour rétention abusive de ses frais médicaux
Proparco et Afriland First Bank s'accordent
L’épouse de Sohaing est la nouvelle Présidente la CAPEF de Kouoptamo
Drame: 8 morts dans un accident de circulation à Loum
Devenez Rédacteur

Les + récents

22:33
POLITIQUE: LE LIEUTENANT-COLONEL PAUL-HENRI DAMIBA PREND LES COMMANDES DU BURKINA FASO.

POLITIQUE: LE LIEUTENANT-COLONEL PAUL-HENRI DAMIBA PREND LES COMMANDES DU BURKINA FASO.
21:57
SALON INTERNATIONAL SUR LES ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES AU CAMEROUN

SALON INTERNATIONAL SUR LES ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES AU CAMEROUN
21:49
EN 2020 LE NIGER A EU 146 MILLIARDS DE FCFA DE RECETTES POUR LES EXPLOTATIONS D'URANIUM

EN 2020 LE NIGER A EU 146 MILLIARDS DE FCFA DE RECETTES POUR LES EXPLOTATIONS D'URANIUM
19:51
Unisport du Haut-Nkam: l’assemblée générale élective tourne au vinaigre

Unisport du Haut-Nkam: l’assemblée générale élective tourne au vinaigre
19:16
Candidature au poste de sélectionneur Lions indomptables : Patrick Mboma dit Non

Candidature au poste de sélectionneur Lions indomptables : Patrick Mboma dit Non

SOCIETE :: les + lus

LE DéBAT

POINT DU DROIT

partenaire

Vidéo de la semaine

Noëla: l'homélie du Rév. pasteur Esther Mélanie à Paris
Réunion préparatoire influenceurs et humoristes sur Paris
Ernest Niyokindi ambassadeur du Burundi au micro de New Africa Prod
Alain PIERRE d'Afrique Today Invité SOPIEPROD
ESKALIBURE de Petit Pays invitée SOPIEPROD

évènement

Vidéo

Wilfried Ekanga : « l’histoire des combats n’est pas à l’échelle d’une vie humaine »
Mamadou Mota : Le Logone-et-chari? « Une cocotte-minute bouillante »
Voici les stades de la CAN 2021
Honorable Rolande Ngo Issi : "Je ne pense pas que la diaspora de mon parti soit aussi radicale"
Fraudes électorales et violence politique : Une culture bien ancrée au RDPC

L'actualité en vidéo