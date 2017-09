France France excamerounais



My dear Guy Martial Tchinda,

the General Assembly of the United Nations is a great literary mass that does not lead to anything. Worse still, it even depresses certain states.



It's easy when we were born and we live in Cameroon, to show Paul Biya to the CRTV in front of the UN assembly giving a hollow speech and to make the Cameroonians believe that the whole world is listening. While he speaks in a vacuum, for himself.



There are two words that watch out for old age: senility or puerility. We have either one or the other. But Paul Biya must have both. because there are much larger regional, subregional and African summits where Cameroon can make its voice heard. but at these appointments he is always represented by "his personal representative". but when it comes to wasting his saliva, shaking hands with the western by complex and enjoying the money of Cameroonians abroad, he is the first to take the plane.