hekok
A MAN HAS BEEN ARRESTED IN DOUALA FOR THE ILLEGAL POSSESSION OF A MANDRILL
CAMEROUN :: SOCIETE

CAMEROUN :: A MAN HAS BEEN ARRESTED IN DOUALA FOR THE ILLEGAL POSSESSION OF A MANDRILL :: CAMEROON

He was arrested during an operation carried out by wildlife officials of the Littoral Regional Delegation of Forestry and Wildlife in collaboration with the Police. The operation was technically assisted by The Last Great Ape Organisation, a wildlife support body also known as LAGA.
The suspected trafficker was apprehended in possession of an adult mandrill tied to a tree at the entrance of his home, situated at the

Bonaberineighbourhood. He was attempting to sell the animal shortly before his arrest. The mandrill was tied to a treewith heavy metal chains. They equally left the animal open tocontact withneighbours. visitors, and passersby who often threw objects at the mandrill to get its attention or to get it off their way.
The suspected trafficker is behind bars at the police station meanwhile, the mandrill was taken to the Mvogbetsi zoo.


One of the officials of the operation teamwho spoke on condition of anonymity, stated that the mandrill was bought by the suspect in Djoum. An accomplice to the arrested man is on the run.


It should be noted that mandrills are large old world monkeysfound in Central African countries. Gabon is a stronghold for the animal where the largest populations is found.Its habitat has declined in Cameroon and Equatorial Guinea while its range in the Republic of Congo is limited. It’s one of the most colourful mammal in the world with red and blue skin on its face and posterior. Mandrills mainly live in tropical rainforests but travel also across savannahs. They live in large, stable group known as hordes and can be comprised of hundreds. 


The mandrill is classified as an endangered species on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red list and is protected under the 1994 wildlife law of country. The law stipulates that anyone found at any time or place in possession of a whole or a part of a protected species is liable to a prison terms of up to 3 years or and pay a fine of up to 10 million CFA Francs.

Lire aussi dans la rubrique SOCIETE

Lutte contre la corruption : Camerounais, « ton téléphone est une arme ; utilise-le ! »
LE CORP SANS VIE D'UN JEUNE RETROUVE DANS UN IMMEUBLE AU QUARTIER BILONGUE
A MAN HAS BEEN ARRESTED IN DOUALA FOR THE ILLEGAL POSSESSION OF A MANDRILL
POURQUOI AVOIR CONSTRUIT UN MONUMENT A LA PLACE D'UN ECHANGEUR
Eau potable : Milla et Bell envisagent offrir 1200 points d’eau par an en Afrique
Un Anglais quitte sa femme pour la réfugiée ukrainienne qu'ils hébergeaient
Des milliards de francs CFA recouvrés dans les comptes de fonctionnaires décédés
Consommation : les dangers que représentent les produits frelatés au Cameroun
Le Fon de Mankon, Solomon Angwafor III est mort
Comment Amougou Belinga a obtenu l’incarcération d’un chef de centre des impôts
LE MEDIATEUR UNIVERSEL ECRIT AU MAIRE DE LA CAPITALE A PROPOS DES MONUMENTS RECEMMENT ERIGES
Alice Nkom: "Plusieurs chefs d’Etat sont fatigués de demander à Biya de ramener les restes d’Ahidjo"

Les + récents

20:40
LISE FAGNIA: SON PARCOURS INSPIRANT D'OFFICIER SUPERIEUR DANS L'ARMEE DE L'AIR ET DE L'ESPACE

LISE FAGNIA: SON PARCOURS INSPIRANT D'OFFICIER SUPERIEUR DANS L'ARMEE DE L'AIR ET DE L'ESPACE
15:00
Lutte contre la corruption : Camerounais, « ton téléphone est une arme ; utilise-le ! »

Lutte contre la corruption : Camerounais, « ton téléphone est une arme ; utilise-le ! »
14:52
Intelcia Sénégal : Trois sites, 1800 Collaborateurs, des opportunités d’emplois-jeunes.

Intelcia Sénégal : Trois sites, 1800 Collaborateurs, des opportunités d’emplois-jeunes.
14:33
MUSIQUE: STEPHANE AKAM DEVOILE SON AMOUR POUR CHANCELINE

MUSIQUE: STEPHANE AKAM DEVOILE SON AMOUR POUR CHANCELINE
12:28
LE CORP SANS VIE D'UN JEUNE RETROUVE DANS UN IMMEUBLE AU QUARTIER BILONGUE

LE CORP SANS VIE D'UN JEUNE RETROUVE DANS UN IMMEUBLE AU QUARTIER BILONGUE

SOCIETE :: les + lus

LE DéBAT

POINT DU DROIT

partenaire

Vidéo de la semaine

Armelle NGOUGNI DE TAM'S EVENT NOUS PARLE DE BUSINESS TO BUSINESS DU 28 MAI 2022
Lise FAGNIA OFFICIER DE RESERVE DANS L'ARMEE DE L'AIR ET DE L'ESPACE
CANDIDE EPEE de Candide création, notre invitée
PAMELA BEAUTOUR Interview en marge de la Blue Jeans story night du 13 mai 2022
Maeva, Mama africa en concert au Gala de charité stop covid-19

évènement

Vidéo

Cabral Libii présente le libéralisme communautaire à Bruxelles
Wilfried Ekanga : « l’histoire des combats n’est pas à l’échelle d’une vie humaine »
Mamadou Mota : Le Logone-et-chari? « Une cocotte-minute bouillante »
Voici les stades de la CAN 2021
Honorable Rolande Ngo Issi : "Je ne pense pas que la diaspora de mon parti soit aussi radicale"

L'actualité en vidéo