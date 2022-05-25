CAMEROUN :: A MAN HAS BEEN ARRESTED IN DOUALA FOR THE ILLEGAL POSSESSION OF A MANDRILL :: CAMEROON

He was arrested during an operation carried out by wildlife officials of the Littoral Regional Delegation of Forestry and Wildlife in collaboration with the Police. The operation was technically assisted by The Last Great Ape Organisation, a wildlife support body also known as LAGA.

The suspected trafficker was apprehended in possession of an adult mandrill tied to a tree at the entrance of his home, situated at the

Bonaberineighbourhood. He was attempting to sell the animal shortly before his arrest. The mandrill was tied to a treewith heavy metal chains. They equally left the animal open tocontact withneighbours. visitors, and passersby who often threw objects at the mandrill to get its attention or to get it off their way.

The suspected trafficker is behind bars at the police station meanwhile, the mandrill was taken to the Mvogbetsi zoo.



One of the officials of the operation teamwho spoke on condition of anonymity, stated that the mandrill was bought by the suspect in Djoum. An accomplice to the arrested man is on the run.



It should be noted that mandrills are large old world monkeysfound in Central African countries. Gabon is a stronghold for the animal where the largest populations is found.Its habitat has declined in Cameroon and Equatorial Guinea while its range in the Republic of Congo is limited. It’s one of the most colourful mammal in the world with red and blue skin on its face and posterior. Mandrills mainly live in tropical rainforests but travel also across savannahs. They live in large, stable group known as hordes and can be comprised of hundreds.



The mandrill is classified as an endangered species on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red list and is protected under the 1994 wildlife law of country. The law stipulates that anyone found at any time or place in possession of a whole or a part of a protected species is liable to a prison terms of up to 3 years or and pay a fine of up to 10 million CFA Francs.



