The 10th session of the raw academy took place at the doual’art contemporary exhibition center under the lens landmark and a restitution evening was organized on the 3rd November 2023 to crown the study program of participants .

For a duration of 5 weeks selected participants of the raw academy study program focused their artistic thoughts on Landmark which is the lens chosen for the 10th session . They were to show how they see their urban environment as a raw material to make it a place to be .

The restitution evening of the study program took place at the Doual’art exhibition center where the various ideas of participants were reflected by their réalisations.

Most of the fellows choose to represent the town of Douala in various forms .The aspect of the influx of traditional medecine was explored mentioning its rapid growth and the overflow of those selling the good be it in shops or on the road.Some even making a living out of the business which came legally into circulation after the outbreak of the Corona virus in 2019.

Another participant represented landmark by showing out an open museum in a quater in the town of Douala where artistic works are placed but precisely focusing on Plates pasted with articles pointing out the rights of Cameroonian precisely in a local language known as FRANCANGLAIS.

NDOLÈ a main local dish of the littoral region was one of the landmarks and equally one of the oldest hotels bringing out archives but precisely pointing out the aspect of how communication to indicate locations in Douala is done in a particular manner .

Raw academy which is an experimental residential study program had its 10th session at the doual’art exhibition center founded by Princess MARYLINE DOUALA BELL under her artistic supervision under the lens Landmark. This program is organized every year where participants are selected to take part and express their sense of arts and criticism under a particular lead faculty .