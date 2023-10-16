Air Maroc
Ingrid bassama promoter of the mix &fit 1st edition presented her vision to men and women of the media concerning her upcoming event  at the Douala grand mall during a press conference organised on the 13 October 2023.

Mix and fit is a blend of music performance by DJ’s and fitness , by coaches  which permits people to have fun while burning down fats .Ingrid bassamo says it is an opportunity to gather Cameroonians and professionals of the sporting activity to boost them physically and start the next year healthy .

The event will take place from the 15 to  the 23rd December at the douala grand mall . 9days where 3ccoaches and 3 djs will be at the service of the participants from 6 pm to 8pm. For 2 hours they will have the opportunity to discover sporting activities like ;Zumba,body combat , cross fit and steps. Close to 1000 or 1500 participants are awaited at the 1st edition of mix and fit 2023  age 18years and above . Registration per day costs 5000fcfa and for the 9 days 35000fcfa.
This event is made up of a mini trade faire where you have the opportunity to meet nutritionists,medical personnel and coaches ready to mix and keep you fit during this end of year festive period

