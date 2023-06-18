Orange
MESSAGE OF CONDOLENCE FROM THE CODE: IN MEMORIAM NI John Fru Ndi
CAMEROUN :: SOCIETE

CAMEROUN :: MESSAGE OF CONDOLENCE FROM THE CODE: IN MEMORIAM NI John Fru Ndi :: CAMEROON

We, the  Collective Democratic and Patriotic Organizations of Cameroonians in the Diaspora (CODE) on the night of June 12 2023 learned with immense sadness of the death of NI John Fru Ndi, President of the Social Democratic Front (SDF).

We salute the memory of a politician who leaves behind a nuclear and political family in tears.

He leaves the stage with sobriety as Cameroon plunges into violence, crises and the scourges he had sacrificed his life to fight.

Our thoughts  goes out to the entire large family of Ni John Fru Ndi who have just lost the most illustrious of its member, as well as to all peace-loving Cameroonians. As Seneca said, "when the sun eclipses, we see its greatness". We are convinced that the politician who fought all his life right to the very end for the intellectual, political and human emancipation of Cameroonians will serve as an example for present and future leaders to emulate and make the world and especially cameroon a better epitome  of love, peace, freedom  and democracy.

Today we salute the memory of this courageous, reckless politician, who passed away without having completed his last fight: that of seeing Cameroon free from the occult forces which obstruct the country from the path of freedom.

Those who remain must continue in his name the struggle for change in Cameroon.

Raymond Aron should be allowed to say "goodbye" to Ni John Fru Ndi, both of whom were passionate about freedom. “Human existence is dialectical, that is to say dramatic. One might add absurd.

Brussels,June 16, 2023

For the CODE

Ophilia Bih Azei

CODE operational alert unit

Lire aussi dans la rubrique SOCIETE

Halim's encense le Sultan Roi des Bamoun (vidéo)
MESSAGE OF CONDOLENCE FROM THE CODE: IN MEMORIAM NI John Fru Ndi
SENTENCE : Comment un cyber-bandit a volé 50 millions à la Maetur
Vous avez dit…Vigiles
Bwang-Bakoko : concubin drogué, maison vidée
Féminicide au Cameroun : La région du Centre en pole position
Nkongmondo : il séquestre sa copine en plein Probatoire
La lutte contre la criminalité faunique demande l’implication de tous les pays Africains
Parie sur les courses hippiques – rejoins le monde des rois
Mort tragique d'un substitut du procureur dans un accident de la circulation
Jean Blaise GWET, Rend Hommage Au Président John FRU NDI (Texte et vidéo)
Cinquantenaire de l’Esstic : la cérémonie de remise des diplômes prévue le 16 est reportée

Les + récents

11:53
Halim's encense le Sultan Roi des Bamoun (vidéo)

Halim's encense le Sultan Roi des Bamoun (vidéo)
10:03
Prédication du dimanche 18 juin 2023 par le Rév. Dr Joel Hervé BOUDJA

Prédication du dimanche 18 juin 2023 par le Rév. Dr Joel Hervé BOUDJA
09:26
MESSAGE OF CONDOLENCE FROM THE CODE: IN MEMORIAM NI John Fru Ndi

MESSAGE OF CONDOLENCE FROM THE CODE: IN MEMORIAM NI John Fru Ndi
18:03
SENTENCE : Comment un cyber-bandit a volé 50 millions à la Maetur

SENTENCE : Comment un cyber-bandit a volé 50 millions à la Maetur
14:42
Vous avez dit…Vigiles

Vous avez dit…Vigiles

SOCIETE :: les + lus

LE DéBAT

POINT DU DROIT

partenaire

Vidéo de la semaine

Pour la journée du 17 juin 2023 à Saint Denis, quelques compatriotes témoignent
Cameroun France, tout sur cette journée culturelle avec Assamahou LAMARRE
Sa Majesté Nabil MBOMBO NJOYA Roi des Bamouns arrivée à Paris ce matin 09/06/2023
MARINETTE SEYLER: La politique: presque une révélation
TOUT SAVOIR SUR LE ZEMIX FESTIVAL AFRO MUSIC DU 10 JUIN 2023 AVEC SON PROMOTEUR MARIO MKC

évènement

Vidéo

Folklore & musique étaient au menu de la visite de sa majesté NFONRIFOUM MBOMBO NJOYA MOUHAMED NABIL
SA MAJESTÉ NABIL MBOMBO NJOYA présente sa vision stratégique horizon 2050 à Bruxelles
Images de sa Majesté Nabil Mbombo Njoya roi des Bamoun en Belgique
Les diasporas africaines doivent agir au réveil de l’Afrique pour que vienne le temps de l’Afrique
Maurice Kamto sur le réveil des diasporas africaines lors de la conférence du 27 mai 2023 à Paris

L'actualité en vidéo