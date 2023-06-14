CAMEROUN :: OFFICIAL LAUNCH OF THE ACTIVITIES OF THE MANYCAWE ASSOCIATIONS NETWORK IN THE NORTH-WEST REGION :: CAMEROON

OFFICIAL LAUNCH OF THE ACTIVITIES OF THE MANYCAWE ASSOCIATIONS NETWORK IN THE NORTH-WEST REGION FROM 15 TO 16 JUNE 2023. TERMS OF REFERENCE

1-CONTEXT

The network of MANYCAWE associations through its actions works to encourage the participation of womenand young girls in the process of economic development in our country. The latter need to be accompanied in terms of training, structuring and above all financing. And all the more so as women and young girls find it increasingly difficult to fit into thetraditional labor market with the corollary of precariousness in all its forms (prostitution, violence, etc.). In order to remedy this phenomenon which currently affects women and girls in all regions, and especially those in post-conflict areas; the MANYCAWE network has set up several programs, in this case the training program whose objective is to train women and young girls on incomegenerating activities in order to hope for a sustainable empowerment of the target and its integration professional.

The first is based on massive training of the target in different sectors of activity in order to facilitate their professional integration either as an employee or as a self-employed person. However, the network encourages the beneficiaries of these training courses to come together, not only to face the difficulties linked to entrepreneurship with a common front, but also to benefit from all the advantages linked to the social economy which is on the rise stern right now.

It is for all these reasons that the Network has decided to set up an office in each region in order to closely monitor the target population. The proximity between the network and the target population will help to effectively implement its various programs and achieve the objectives it has set itself.

The choice of the North West region for these trainings is not insignificant because this region is in the grip of a security crisis with disastrous consequences. It is becoming extremely urgent to provide support to the women who are the main victims.

Our activity will be structured around two main axes:

• Since the launch of our “Made in Cameroon” program, a mini fair is held during each of the activities that we organize. Women entrepreneurs from the North-West will thus have the opportunity to demonstrate their know-how in the various sectors of activity.

• As usual, each time our network brings women together at least one training is held. Beyond being a moment of conviviality and sharing

2.2-Specific objectives

Equip women on the culture of entrepreneurship;

Equip women on financial education;

Introduce women to the cultivation of edible mushrooms;

Breaking isolation, confronting ideas, enriching the capital of experiences;

Present the Mutualcreated by the network.

3-EXPECTED RESULTS

Train about 300 women;

Operationalize the North West Regional Office;

Promote the products of the entrepreneurs of our network;

Inform participants about our network's nanofunding program.

4-ACTIVITIES

Three components will furnish this day:

4.1-Installation of the regional office

In order to carry out the activities of MANYCAWE in the North-West region, a local office representative of all the departments will take office. This office will have the heavy responsibility of identifying, training and supporting these women and girls whose mission is to help boost the economy

in this part of the country.

4.2-Organization of training

Women and young people in this region will benefit from training on:

-the culture of entrepreneurship and sensitizing them on the services offered by the Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprises of the Social Economy of Handicrafts (MINPMEESA) to promote the development of entrepreneurship in Cameroon;

-Financialeducation;Mushroomculture.

4.3-Organization of a mini exhibition fair

The women entrepreneurs who are members of the network will present their know-how in various sectors of economic and social activity through this mini exhibition fair.

5-DATE & PLACE

From June 15 to 16, 2023 at the Pastoral center –Up station in Bamenda in the North West region of Cameroon.