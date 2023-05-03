CAMEROUN :: Cameroon Reformation Party Set For First Participation in Elections.

National President, Foligar Lang says ready for candidature, discloses reforms for Cameroonians



The National President of the Cameroon Reformation Party (CRP) political party, Foligar Lang has revealed that the party will be having its first participation in elections in Cameroon in the year 2025. He disclosed the information in an interview granted The Voice on April 2, 2023

He told us "We are definitely going to be participating in all forms of elections starting from 2025 and we're quite ready for municipal, parliamentary and presidential elections. I for one, I am pretty sure I am ready for the candidature" , the UK-based young Cameroonian business man disclosed.

The announcement came on the heels of a political meeting the CRP organised in Cameroon's capital, Yaoundé, to launch the party in the neighborhood of Mbankolo. According to the party leader, the meeting was more or less a sensitisation and empowerment forum to guide the new party militants on the values and vision of the Cameroon Reformation Party. With more of youths in attendance, Mr Foligar Lang said the first meeting was basically introducing the new party members on how politics operates in Cameroon, including the reforms and changes the party members can bring into the Cameroonian political space to stand out.



"The meeting was to introduce the party to the common people who have been longing for a while, and writing letters to us to see that they can have access to the membership of the party. We wanted to enlighten them on the new understanding of the Cameroon Reformation Party . We as a reformation party , need to sensitise young Cameroonians to know what type of reforms we got on the table for them especially in the field of education", he added.

Expanding on the reforms the CRP is bringing into the Cameroonian political scene, the party Président further told us that "If you look through on our scheme far back in 2010, we have political reforms, constitutional reforms, environmental reforms , educational reforms and all sorts of reforms that are quite necessary. We equally have military, police, judiciary, women and children reforms".



In his call to Cameroonians within the reformative vision of the CRP, Foligar Lang urged that "We have to look into all these reforms and build a momentum on how we can change the situation of Cameroonians, and the way Cameroon is being run, so that everyone in this land can feel free and happy and live well on the way the country is being run by the Cameroon Reformation Party".



The decision of the CRP to participate in future elections in Cameroon, Foligar Lang made us to understand, has not just been taken overnight. He assured that the party is prepared for future political competitions, stating that "we have been doing sensitisation over the years. It is a hard job when you have great fine information to give out to people. But it is easy when you don't have great fine information to give out to people. So, our eggs are still very hard to hatch because the duty and responsibility we got in mind to give out Cameroonians , will take a lot of time. So, we are building up momentum so that by the time we arrive on the ground to meet the needy people, just like we did in Mbankolo, we will know Cameroonians understand their rights and freedoms as to what they can do and what they cannot do".



According revelations from the party's Président, the CRP has been facing challenges from impostors whom he said have been for some time parading the corridors of the Ministry of Territorial Administration alleging to be the leaders of the party. He however said the problem was resolved after he drew the attention of the Ministry of Territorial Administration on the issue.